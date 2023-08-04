Paige Spiranac Linked To Trevor Lawrence In A Way Nobody Wants

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac — the world’s undisputed No. 1 golf influencer — is expanding her portfolio into the NFL.

Unfortunately, it’s not exactly the way she envisioned it.

Social media sleuths made an apparent connection this week between Spiranac and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence — and now nobody can unsee it.

Look away now if you don’t want Paige Spiranac potentially ruined for you forever.

Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks pic.twitter.com/AH7TQEx2kK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 2, 2023

Paige Spiranac draws unfortunate Trevor Lawrence comparisons

Brutal picture there, but I also can’t believe this is the first time Paige Spiranac has drawn Trevor Lawrence comparisons.

Frankly, the headband really does do it for me. It’s him. That’s Trevor Lawrence. The world’s No. 1 golf influencer — who I also saw on a commercial during last night’s Hall of Fame game — looks exactly like one of the most promising young signal-callers in the NFL.

I mean, come on …

Tough look, but, frankly, there are worse people to be compared to. Trevor Lawrence is coming off an absolute heater of a second half, including a magical playoff run that vaulted the Jags into serious Super Bowl contention this season.

Spiranac, meanwhile, has been on a heater herself, as she noted. She’s become reservation TV in the golf world, is now doing commercials and isn’t afraid to show a little skin on the course.

This would be an elite power couple here if A) they didn’t look like twins, and B) Trevor wasn’t already married to Marissa Lawrence, who isn’t exactly a pushover.

All in all, it’s an unfortunate link but one hopefully we can all get past. If I know Paige Spiranac, I think she’ll be able to recover.

I’m wearing a collar so it’s okay to wear on the golf course right? Click the link for more 🔥⛳️-https://t.co/VMs5u0K3kv pic.twitter.com/7b4j7jeHnT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 23, 2023