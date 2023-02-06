Paige Spiranac Lands Super Bowl LVII Reporting Job

There is MAJOR media news to report out of Phoenix where the biggest of the Big Js are converging for Super Bowl LVII. Paige Spiranac, the World’s No. 1 Ranked Golf Influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, announced today that she will be on the ground in Phoenix to serve as a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition.

It’ll be interesting to see how Inside Edition handles its Super Bowl coverage since Lisa Guerrero has handled these duties for years. Will Paigeviews be a permanent replacement? Is Inside Edition doubling up with Spirianac and Guerrero from the desert?

I’m not a TV executive, but this is a huge ‘get’ for Inside Edition. Paigeviews gives you instant credibility at Super Bowl parties, at the press conference where Rihanna will answer questions about her halftime performance and out on the streets where you have to believe we’ll see the special correspondent mingling with the NFL superfans gathered for the festivities.