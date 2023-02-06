Paige Spiranac Lands Super Bowl LVII Reporting Job

Videos by OutKick
There is MAJOR media news to report out of Phoenix where the biggest of the Big Js are converging for Super Bowl LVII. Paige Spiranac, the World’s No. 1 Ranked Golf Influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, announced today that she will be on the ground in Phoenix to serve as a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition.
It’ll be interesting to see how Inside Edition handles its Super Bowl coverage since Lisa Guerrero has handled these duties for years. Will Paigeviews be a permanent replacement? Is Inside Edition doubling up with Spirianac and Guerrero from the desert?
I’m not a TV executive, but this is a huge ‘get’ for Inside Edition. Paigeviews gives you instant credibility at Super Bowl parties, at the press conference where Rihanna will answer questions about her halftime performance and out on the streets where you have to believe we’ll see the special correspondent mingling with the NFL superfans gathered for the festivities.
It’s been a huge start to the year for the Instagram legend who indicated back in the fall that she needed to start diversifying her content. In January, the social media mogul announced her ‘Only Paige’ subscription site was open for business. To show versatility, Paige has also dabbled in politics by going to war with Alpha Male Nick Adams as she continues her dominance at creating headlines.
Now comes the hard part — a full week of Super Bowl content that translates to TV.
In past years, Inside Edition had Guerrero investigating disgusting Super Bowl hotel rooms. It was one of her go-to stories that viewers loved. Will that content now shift to Spiranac? Will Paige mix golf — Waste Management Open — coverage and Super Bowl coverage into one huge click monster?
Buckle up, media observers.
The Big Js are looking for big interviews and big news from the football players. Meanwhile, those of us in the culture world are looking at how Paigeviews translates to television. This week is gonna be HUGE.