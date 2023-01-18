Paige Spiranac Reveals Her OnlyFans Spin-Off Subscription Site Called ‘Only Paige’

The world’s No. 1 golf influencer, Paige Spiranac, made huge news Wednesday when she announced the debut of her new pay subscription site ‘Only Paige’ which will be her spin on Only Fans.

“You’ve asked and I’ve delivered. Link in bio [winky face],” Spiranac, who turns 30 in March, wrote on Twitter to fans who can now pay her $9.99 for “exclusive” content and whatever else she’s using as content on the subscription site.

Guys, there’s a very good chance it’s not an Only Fans site like you think you’re getting for $9.99.

Paigeviews Spiranac says her new ‘Only Paige’ website will offer the following:

All Golf Instruction courses

Behind-the-Scenes photos & videos

Access to all Reals and Q&As

Access to partner drops

Live Streams with me

Paige Spiranc’s new subscription site, ‘Only Paige,’ will cost $9.99 a month or $99.99 for the guys who are superfans.

Again, notice how she doesn’t say you’ll see nudity. I need some of you to have your head on straight here. FOCUS. Now, if you want to pay some cash to have a Paige content treasure trove available, then go for it. I just need to be the voice of reason around here because some of you guys are considering this a huge moment in the history of the Internet.

Let’s pump the brakes a little bit.

Go back to 2020 when Spiranac revealed on her podcast how she had been caught up in a “horrible” moment in 2016 when someone she had dated started passing around an “intimate” image she had sent to him. This guy started passing it around to his friends and then Spiranac started getting random messages from people “you don’t know and they’ve seen you in such a vulnerable way. It was disgusting,” she said at the time.

Take notes, fellas.

Those of you willing to drop $99.99 per year into Paige’s bank account will get the regular monthly subscription AND MORE.

Let’s take a look at what the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer has planned for her biggest fans.

Surprise OnlyPaige gifts !

! Early access to new products

to new products MORE Live Streams with me

Live Streams with me Invitations to special events!

Now that we know the basics, let’s see what Paige means by “behind-the-scenes.” On her Only Paige landing site, Paige’s brilliant web design team teases four main areas of focus for this part of the site: ‘The Bunker’, which seems to be Paige’s house, ‘Reals’ which is videos on Paige’s day-to-day life, ‘Live Streams’ which is self-explanatory and Q&As.

The Q&A section is where Paige will answer whether her boobs are real. Guys, she’s answered that question like a dozen times on social media. They’re real!

Because we’re pro-business at OutKick, we wish Paige nothing but the best as she separates you guys from your paychecks. From factory workers, to the guys wearing white suits and barely working in the corner suites, Paige is about to feel what it’s like for men around the world to dump out their credit card numbers by the thousands.

Capitalism is a beautiful thing.