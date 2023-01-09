‘Alpha Jugs’ Paige Spiranac & Hooters-Loving ‘Alpha Male’ Nick Adams Are Still Fighting

A beef between a couple of dominant Internet forces — ‘Alpha jugs’ Paige Spiranac vs. ‘Alpha male’ Nick Adams — clearly hasn’t been squashed and could boil over at any minute.

Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer, traded words with the Hooters-loving, No. 1 ranked alpha male Adams on Saturday during a heated exchange that left tabloid click-machines like the OutKick Culture Department gasping for air. These two aren’t done. This alpha battle is one to watch and Adams says he’s not backing down one inch to the alpha jugs, as Spiranac is calling her moneymakers.

‘Alpha Jugs’ Paige Spiranac & ‘Alpha Male’ Nick Adams have been engaged in a nasty fight over the last 48 hours. / Twitter / Instagram

Tempers flared when Adams, who has made a name for himself as a conservative thinker for modern times, asked why there can’t “be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?”

Paige unleashed the Alpha Jugs on Nick and Nick fired back Sunday with “I regret nothing.”

I spoke the truth about slow female golfers and the Instagram golf cabal launched a blitzkrieg attack against Nick Adams (Alpha Male).



You know I’m right. I regret nothing. pic.twitter.com/Z1h5E5M56Z — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 9, 2023

Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs) — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 7, 2023

Then these two went at it again with Spiranac telling “Little Nicky” to listen “to Mommy Milkers” and for Adams to go to his room.

“You’re embarrassing yourself,” she added.

Wow. Mommy Milkers? Alpha Jugs?

Guys, I now have enough Paige headline material to get me through 2023 and it’s just January 9.

Nick Adams, who claims he’s President Trump’s favorite author, didn’t appreciate that slight.

“Sweetheart, no one is taking your side because of your golf game or because they agree with you,” Alpha Male tweeted via a return salvo.

And then the two sides went back to their respective corners to watch NFL games and to do alpha stuff. Clearly this isn’t the last time these two will tangle. Think of the great rivalries we’ve seen in sports and pop culture: Jordan-Isiah, Magic-Bird, Tom Brady-Bill Belichick, Gronk vs. abstinence, Leonardo vs. any model nearing the age of 25, Pepsi vs. Coke, Busch Light vs. Natty Light social media accounts and Clay vs. Rovell.

There’s more to being an alpha male than meets the naked eye, it’s a lifestyle that takes immense talent, brains, and grit. pic.twitter.com/TNH2m6CLG2 — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 9, 2023

That’s where we’re at with this one — titans of the industry. Neither side is willing to give an inch. Both claiming to the world that they got that dawg in them.

This is America at its best. Enjoy every minute of it.