Paige Spiranac Is Slinging Calendars, Golf Influencers Start The Christmas Countdown & Tyreek Hill Weighs In On The Nacho Incident

Ryan Day is as phony as his jet black hair

What a way to end the College Football regular season. Rivalry Week delivered. There was no bigger game on the schedule than No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The two undefeated teams had the entire season on the line. In the end, the Ryan Day-led Buckeyes lost the game 30-24 and the man born on third base lost his third straight to the Wolverines.

Michigan fans get to talk shit for another year. This is on you Ryan Day. pic.twitter.com/zwg6r8p24n — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 25, 2023

You hate to see it. The loss means no Big Ten title game for Ohio State and no shot at playing for a national title. It could also mean that Day is on his way out in Columbus.

Don’t expect the Ohio State head coach to receive much sympathy. Following the loss to the Jim Harbaugh-less Wolverines, social media let him have it.

It will never happen, but I’d like to see a public apology from Day to Lou Holtz. You can’t go after the coaching legend like that, then end the regular season with a loss to a team whose head coach is suspended for the game.

A tough team beats their rival.

Bama’s headed to the SEC Championship game

Ohio State and Michigan wasn’t the only game on the schedule on Saturday. There were other rivalry games that delivered.

No. 4 Washington needed a field goal as time expired to remain undefeated and top Washington State 24-21. No. 5 Florida State also remained unbeaten after topping Florida 24-15, thanks to ten 4th quarter points.

Those games delivered, but none more than the Iron Bowl. No. 8 Alabama punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game to face No. 1 Georgia and did so on a 4th down prayer.

Down 24-20 to Auburn with just 43 seconds left on the clock the Crimson Tide needed a touchdown on a 4th-and-goal from the Tigers 31-yard line.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe had all day to throw as Auburn dropped almost everyone back in coverage and he was able to find wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone.

Alabama just may have saved their season with an insane touchdown on 4th and 31 pic.twitter.com/4aaIfjf8Tl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 25, 2023

Touchdown Bama, season saved, ticket punched, and an instant Iron Bowl classic in the books. It was a different story for Auburn and their fans.

Have you ever been as sports-depressed as Auburn fans are right now? pic.twitter.com/qjxoVEhmMV — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 26, 2023

Tis the season

Nothing says the holidays are here like a fight between customers that involves wrapping paper. A few women at an Aldi in London got into an argument that turned physical when they started reaching for the wrapping paper.

Now we’re talking. The women took a few swings at each other with the wrapping paper before employees stepped in an attempt calm things down.

The wonders of the holiday season. Isn’t it a beautiful sight?

As the resourceful ladies got further and further away from one another, they started throwing the wrapping paper and other items.

What a scene. If dragging out all of the decorations didn’t have you in the mood, I’m sure a good old fashioned wrapping paper fight will do the trick.

Big Butts

• John from SD writes:

Can we stop with the big inflated butts! Also the fake breasts.

John, I’m going to need some specific examples here. My big inflated butts and your big inflated butts could be two different big inflated butts. Same applies for the fake breasts.

I try to include something for everyone when I put together Screencaps, that includes the big inflated butts and fake breasts crowd. If there’s too much, I’m open to making corrections.

But this isn’t up to me. Screencaps is a community and the community must decide.

Let me know if you’re with John here and believe some changes need to be made, or if I’m executing on the duties that I have been trusted to deliver on.

Either way I want to know. You can slide into the DMs @sjoseph_sports on X or reach out via email at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

One of these men has now beaten a Top 10 opponent in the regular season twice in his career.



The other has a $64 million buyout at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/xykdTwJM5c — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2023

Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stailons watching the Ohio State/Michigan game today pic.twitter.com/GNWyYGqhXj — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 25, 2023

Ohio State AD Gene Smith gets into it with a sideline official after Buckeyes touchdown



Then a Michigan staffer swiped at my phone. pic.twitter.com/KHx77zp5cI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 25, 2023

I love sad college football fans and Alabama-Auburn did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/YkJiKoZJqK — Rachel (@restrass) November 26, 2023

“IM COLD! ALSO WINNING!”



Jets fans were trolling Mike McDaniel for using the heater so he responded 💀 pic.twitter.com/zvjxG9Nqh2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 25, 2023

Herbstreit a tide fan?? Yeah espn is sending bama to the cfp pic.twitter.com/xIPdfuk9op — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 26, 2023

Auburn fans rn…we can all relate 🫠 pic.twitter.com/T5O623Yi71 — Bridget Case (@bridgetcase_) November 26, 2023

THE OPENING PLAY IS A TOUCHDOWN@CycloneFB strikes first in the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/3y8ZzH4L3o — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

FSU QB Rodemaker takes a huge hit and Florida #22 is ejected for targeting.#FSUvsUF pic.twitter.com/qT4faFuRXF — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) November 26, 2023