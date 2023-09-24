Insane: Ohio State Defeats Notre Dame On 1-yard Run In Final Seconds, Ryan Day Immediately Calls-Out Lou Holtz

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State topped Notre Dame in one of the wildest games of the early college football season with a one-yard plunge on 4th down in the waning seconds.

After a week filled with folks questioning the toughness of the Buckeyes, including Lou Holtz, Kyle McCord led his unit down the field to win an emotion-filled game. All of this came after a roller coaster of emotions for Notre Dame fans, as the Irish took a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

This was a game that most of the fans wearing green thought was just about over when the Notre Dame defense stopped Ohio State on a 4th & 1, with just under four minutes remaining. The Buckeyes had driven down to the Irish 9-yard line, but they were stopped, to the roar of 80,000 screaming fans.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is tackled for a loss of yardage during a college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A back-and-forth slugfest in the second half, which at one point saw Notre Dame run 44 plays on offense, compared to 15 for Ohio State. At this point, many thought Sam Hartman would simply pickup a few first downs and the Fighting Irish would be celebrating into the night.

But as the great Lee Corso would say, not so fast my friend.

Ohio State Wins The Game On Final Offensive Rush

Just as the television networks were hoping for, this one came down to the final play of the game. As the clock set at 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, it was time for Ohio State to get its final shot. Quarterback Kyle McCord had to captain a 65-yard drive, with only one timeout.

Thanks to a number of clutch catches from a hobbling Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes found themselves in a spot to win. Lined up at the 1-yard line, with seven seconds renaming, McCord missed on the third down pass, setting up a season defining moment.

A walkoff TD for Ohio State pic.twitter.com/uA3DkVggdb — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 24, 2023

As we would discover after the game, Notre Dame only had ten players on the field for the 1-yard touchdown rush from DeaMonte Trayanum, which capped off the insane finish.

Yes, unfortunately for the Fighting Irish, and Marcus Freeman, ten players on the field, especially in the one spot needed on the line of scrimmage, will be dissected for days. But what a finish for the Buckeyes, especially in a game that looked out of their control with two minutes remaining.

Ryan Days Calls Out Notre Dame Legend Lou Holtz

Whether he was wrapped up in the crazy emotions of a wild ending, or was quietly hoping they would win in some other fashion, Ryan Day was ready to fire off some shots. Earlier in the weekend, former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz had some things to say about Day and his team.

“He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody that beats them does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State. I think Notre Dame will take that same approach,” Lou Holtz said on the Pat McAfee show on Friday.

Here’s what Lou Holtz said on @PatMcAfeeShow that Ryan Day angrily referred to after Ohio St. beat Notre Dame: pic.twitter.com/r1Ju4pwl00 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Well, following the game, and the way Ohio State played a physical game of football, Ryan Day spent the first twenty seconds of his postgame interview asking about Lou Holtz.

Not only did Ryan Day and Ohio State walk into Notre Dame and grab a win, the Buckeyes head coach decided Holtz had done enough talking.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day just went OFF on Lou Holtz in his postgame interview after a walkoff win over Notre Dame.pic.twitter.com/QHoQwn1AUp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

In what turned out to be one of the wildest days of college football in recent memory, Ohio State picked up its 6th straight win over Notre Dame. We got to witness this all, plus Ryan Day going after Lou Holtz in a victorious postgame rant.

If you don’t love or enjoy college football after Saturday, I just don’t know how else I could sell you on the sport.