Iron Bowl Classic: Alabama Beats Auburn On Miracle TD Pass In CBS’ Last SEC Regular Season Game, And One To Remember

Alabama coach Nick Saban dissed the notion that weird things happen when Alabama plays at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium last week on his radio show.

Now, he’s a believer for life.

Facing a 4th-and-goal from Auburn’s 31-yard line, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe found wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the left corner of the end zone and hit him for a touchdown with 32 seconds to play for a 27-24 win at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare.

Nick Saban nearly tasted a major upset to unranked and 6-5 Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, but pulled out a 27-24 win to keep the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes alive. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“You know, there’s been some weird stuff happen here,” Saban admitted to CBS moments after the game ended. “And this is the first time I can remember it going in our favor.”

Just last Wednesday, Saban said this: “People talk about this weird stuff all the time, and I don’t see it. People who think weird stuff happens, weird stuff happens.”

Well, weird stuff happens, for sure. Before the game-winning play, Alabama had 99.9 percent chance of losing, according to ESPN research.

Nick Saban Believes In The Weird Thing About Jordan-Hare

Ten years ago on Nov. 30, 2013, No. 4 Auburn upset No. 1 Alabama, 34-28, on a 109-yard return by Auburn’s Chris Davis of a missed 57-yard field goal by Alabama on the last play of the game. That became immortalized as “Kick Six.”

Auburn also won 26-14 in 2017 with a 16-0 rally from early in the third quarter on and won 48-45 in a 2019 thriller. It took four overtimes at Jordan-Hare in 2021 for Alabama to win 24-22.

Call this one, “4th-And-31.”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe avoids the rush during the Tide’s win at Auburn Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“We always keep thinking, ‘We’ve seen it all, and we never have. Have we?,” said CBS play-by-play analyst Gary Danielson just before signing off for the last time on a CBS SEC regular season game. The SEC will move to ESPN and ABC for live game coverage beginning in the 2024 season.

“Believe it or not, we work on that,” Saban said of Milroe’s touchdown pass to Bond – Isaiah Bond “But it was just a great throw by Jalen and a great catch by Isaiah. I mean, we work on it, but you’re throwing it up for grabs, really. We came down with it. This is a great win for our team. It’s a great win for our state. It’s a great win for our fans.”

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Found WR Isaiah Bond For TD

Milroe had about eight seconds to look over the end zone before unleashing the pass as Auburn rushed only two players. Milroe looked right, moved his eyes across the field, and let it fly to the left corner for Bond. Auburn freshman cornerback Kayin Lee had Bond well covered, but Milroe led Bond perfectly to Bond’s right.

“Never give up,” Milroe said. “Always fall back to your level of training. Mental toughness – that’s what’s going to get you through a game. Not one quarter, two quarters, three quarters. It’s going to take all 60 minutes. Finish. It’s all about finishing, executing the play. Roll Tide!”

Auburn trailed Alabama 17-14 at halftime, but outscored the Tide 10-3 in the second half to take a 24-20 lead. Auburn had the game in hand with under five minutes to go, but muffed a punt return with 4:48 left. Alabama took over at Auburn’s 30 and drove to a 1st-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Then the Tide went backwards. Alabama lost 18 yards on a bad snap that went over Milroe’s head. He recovered it at the Auburn 31-yard-line, setting up the monumental play.

Crimson Tide Moves On To SEC Title Game Vs. Georgia

No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) next plays on Saturday (4 p.m., CBS) in the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC).

A victory over Georgia could possibly vault Alabama into the four-team College Football Playoff this season.

“When you don’t play well and win, that might not be a good thing,” Saban said. “We’ve got to look at our resolve a little bit. We didn’t play very well on defense. But for next week, we’ve got to do better.”

Auburn finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the first season of coach Hugh Freeze, who will not forget this one any time soon.