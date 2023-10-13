Paige Spiranac Hits The Golf Course In A Thong For Her Latest Swimsuit Calendar Promo

Videos by OutKick

Is promoting a calendar while at the same time keeping 31 days of sexy Halloween costumes going for paid subscribers too much for one influencer to manage? If the influencer’s name is Paige Spiranac it isn’t.

The top golf influencer in the game didn’t get there by accident. Lesser influencers might struggle with taking on the amount of work that goes into keeping both initiatives front and center.

Paige Spiranac attends the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

That’s not the case for Paige. She’s a pageviews machine that understands, better than most, that just because fall has arrived it’s not an excuse to let up on content.

Influencers can take a solid year and turn it into a great year between summer and the holidays. Now’s not the time to let the sweater weather put a freeze on your social media, especially when there are subscriptions and calendars to sell.

Paige has been busy with both. On Sunday she put on a Cowboys cheerleader costume to keep her followers reminded of the Halloween fun she’s having behind a paywall.

When Monday rolled around it was time for her to officially release her 2024 calendar. And what an announcement it was. If her Cowboys cheerleader costume was a stiff jab, the calendar announcement was a heavy overhand right.

Paige Spiranac Knows How To Promote

On Thursday, Paige had more calendar promotions ready to go that featured two of her favorite things “golf and bikinis.”

In the promo she’s holding a golf club in what appears to be a thong while strategically sending those interested to a link to purchase a calendar.

Paige Spiranac's latest calendar teaser pic.twitter.com/X5PL2qKlZd — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) October 13, 2023

That’s how it’s done. That’s how you sell calendars in 2023 and that’s how you put in a week’s worth of work.

Who knew that calendars would still be a thing influencers are pushing? I didn’t see that one surviving this long, but it’s refreshing to see that there are those among us still fighting the good fight for swimsuit calendars and their creators.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say this again, but you can’t go wrong with a calendar. We all need to know what day of the week it is and what month we’re in.

Who better to keep influencer calendars alive than Paige?

2024 Calendar is now available! Click here to get yours-https://t.co/imo2bkhfsV pic.twitter.com/LXTPskBCaZ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 9, 2023

This felt fitting for NFL Sunday. Been posting a new Halloween costume every single day! Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/KaUmRWXBJ1 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 8, 2023

I decided to do one Halloween costume a day in October on OP🎃 Velma coming in hot🔥 Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/IObU5dmbwn — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 29, 2023