Paige Spiranac 2024 Swimsuit Calendar Is Here And It’s A Work Of Art

Everyone stop what you’re doing and head to your nearest dial-up internet ASAP. Paige Spiranac has officially released her 2024 calendar, and if the January image is any indication, I think we’re all in for a real treat.

Happy new year to all who celebrate!

2024 Calendar is now available! Click here to get yours-https://t.co/imo2bkhfsV pic.twitter.com/LXTPskBCaZ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 9, 2023

Paige Spiranac unleashes her 2024 swimsuit calendar from the beach

Goodness gracious me, what a way to start a Monday. What a week to start a week!

Unfortunately, Pageviews has put most of the content behind a paywall. Sad. It’s only $32 to get your very own copy, though, which seems like a decent deal — especially in Joe’s economy.

Anyway, if the above picture is any indication, I think we’re staring at a possible jungle-themed edition in 2024, complete with G-strings and chokers. Love it.

It’s been a pretty massive few weeks for Paige Spiranac, by the way. As if she ever has a slow time?

Earlier this month she unveiled her first of 31 straight days of sexy Halloween costumes — it was a Scooby-Doo character, for those interested — and just yesterday she tried to give the Cowboys some good luck before their big game out west.

Unfortunately, Dak Prescott is still a fraud and not even Paige Spiranac could save them. Oh well.

In any event, the important thing now is that her new 2024 calendar is OUT and just in time for the holiday season! Here’s the official description from her website:

365 days of Paige! Celebrate 2024 with this exclusive wall calendar. Shot on location at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida, each month is filled with a brand new photo of Paige.

If you want to see more, including several looks that didn’t make the cut in this year’s calendar, join OnlyPaige.com today to get VIP Access to all things Paige!

Palm Coast! That’s right up the road from me! Of course Paige Spiranac chooses the great, big, beautiful, free state of Florida for a photoshoot. Smart. Wouldn’t expect anything less.

Let’s have a week.

This felt fitting for NFL Sunday. Been posting a new Halloween costume every single day! Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/KaUmRWXBJ1 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 8, 2023