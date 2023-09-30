Paige Spiranac Turns Into X-Rated Velma To Start 31 Days Of Sexy Halloween

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac just put your childhood brain into a pretzel.

The World’s No. 1 Golf Influencer traded in her clubs for a pair of glasses and kicked off the Halloween season by transforming into Velma from Scooby-Doo.

Frankly, it was a WILD choice not to go with Daphne — who Fred literally spent the entire series secretly trying to hook up with — but Spiranac did Velma plenty of justice.

Trick or Treat!

I decided to do one Halloween costume a day in October on OP🎃 Velma coming in hot🔥 Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/IObU5dmbwn — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 29, 2023

Paige Spiranac treats Halloween correctly

Someone grab me a Scooby snack, pronto!

(What does that even mean? I don’t know but it sounded right.)

Unreal promotion here from Paige Spiranac. 31 days of sexy Halloween costumes? If you aren’t signed up for OnlyPaige yet, you are now.

There’s just nobody and I mean nobody who does the internet better than Paige. She’s constantly eight steps ahead of the rest of the wannabe influencers out there and then she just runs up the score with Scooby-Doo thirst traps.

Stop the damn fight.

Exhibit A: Spiranac’s chief rival, Grace Charis, spent yesterday pumping out Ryder Cup content. It was good stuff. But Paige has already moved on from that and she’s focused on Halloween. On Spooky SZN. On October.

She’s the very definition of zigging while others zag.

PS: Scooby-Doo was and is the absolute elite cartoon. And if you’ve never seen Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, it’s one of the greatest movies in the history of movies.

Happy Damn Halloween. Can’t wait to see what else Paige Spiranac unleashes over the next 30 days.

Ryder Cup time! USA or Europe? pic.twitter.com/5SIwhBNh5k — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 27, 2023