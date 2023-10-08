Paige Spiranac Continues Her 31 Days Of Sexy Halloween In A Cowboys Cheerleader Costume

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a busy year for Paige Spiranac. When she wasn’t fulfilling her duties as the World’s No. 1 Golf Influencer, she was busy saving the Milwaukee Brewers season with her Bobblehead Night.

The Brewers might have wasted her gift of a saved season by immediately being bounced out of the postseason in the Wild Card round, but that’s okay. She’s not bothered by their early playoff exit.

Paige Spiranac throws out the ceremonial first pitch in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In fact, Paige already has an idea about how to use her Bobblehead Night to carry the team to the World Series. One word, bobbleboobs. She predicts that slight tweak is all it would take.

“Just imagine if they let me do my bobbleboobs ideas,” she said after being credited with saving the Brewers season. “Hello World Series.”

The Brewers front office will never go for it, but it should trust Paige’s instincts on this one. There’s no need to worry about that now. It can wait until spring, she has other more pressing matters to tend to right now.

Like her 31 days of sexy Halloween, which she kicked off in spectacular fashion as Velma from Scooby-Doo. While the majority of her costumes are only shown behind a paywall, Paige is throwing out the occasional teaser for free.

A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac Knows Halloween Costumes

Sunday she shared one of those freebies. With it being NFL Sunday, and the Cowboys set to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football, she shared a look at her Cowboys cheerleader costume on X.

“This felt fitting for NFL Sunday,” Paige posted. “Been posting a new Halloween costume every single day!”

This felt fitting for NFL Sunday. Been posting a new Halloween costume every single day! Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/KaUmRWXBJ1 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 8, 2023

It’s hard to argue with Paige here. It is NFL Sunday after all. The Cowboys have a huge game in primetime, and while the team isn’t loved by everyone, the absolutely cheerleaders are.

It’s a very fitting costume to throw out as a teaser given all of that. It’s also not a bad follow-up to her Velma teaser either. It makes you wonder what’s taking place behind that paywall.

There’s a long way to go before Halloween gets here and I’m sure we’ll get another teaser or two before the trick-or-treating goes down.