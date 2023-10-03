Radio Host Says Paige Spiranac Bobblehead Night Saved Milwaukee Brewers’ Season, Makes Audio Documentary To Backup Claim

Videos by OutKick

There’s no denying that Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest social media influencers to ever influence on social media. However, one radio host in Wisconsin thinks that her powers of influence could extend beyond the confines of Instagram and X, and she may be responsible for saving the Milwaukee Brewers season.

The Brewers are gearing up for a post-season appearance, but in the early part of the season, it looked like players would be safe to book vacations for the first weekend of October.

However, things turned around, and now the Brewers have a Wild Card meeting with the Arizona Diamondbacks on their hands.

There could be any number of reasons for how and why the team’s fortune changed, but radio host Grant Bilse may have found the answer. He says the turning point was on June 16: Paige Spiranac Bobblehead Night.

This wasn’t just some kind of off-hand remark. Bilse released a slickly produced, 25-minute documentary exploring the Brewers 2023 season and the impact of Paige Spiranac Bobblehead Night (or Golf Night as it was known, but we know it was all about the bobbleheads) which also included the No. 1 seed in the 2002 Maxim Hot 100 throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

I had a blast making this, worth a listen for all Brewers fans https://t.co/Wk9xbxP4ec — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) June 23, 2023

“Brewers fans owe Paige Spiranac a great debt,” Bilse told The New York Post. “When the season was bleakest in April and May, her bobblehead night became a beacon on the horizon — something fans could look forward to.

“But by the time the day arrived, Brewers fans had actually become genuinely excited to welcome Paige to Milwaukee. Golf Night 2023 almost became a second opening day … a new beginning for a season that had taken a turn for the better.”

There May Have Really Been Some Magic In Those Paige Spiranac Bobbleheads

As hilarious as this argument is, it oddly enough holds some merit. When the Brewers beat the Pirates on June 16, it snapped a six-game losing streak, the longest of the season. It also lifted the Brewers record back over .500, where it stayed for the remainder of the season.

Obviously, dishing out some Paige Spiranac bobbleheads didn’t hurt the NL Central champs. It’d be kind of hilarious to see them become some kind of team symbol. Like Terrible Towels or those rubber rats Florida Panthers fans chuck on the ice.

Maybe we’ll see a bunch of other teams trying to find their own Paige Spiranac bobblehead nights if they get off to slow starts next season.

However, the social media star looks more than ready to work her magic for the Brewers again if needed.

Should we run it back next year? — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 2, 2023

