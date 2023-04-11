Paige Spiranac Gets Naked & Dives Into A Tub Of Golf Balls For The Internet

Videos by OutKick

Well, well, well…did Paige “Paigeviews” Spiranac do it again or did Paigeviews do it again.

The world’s No. 1 golf influencer, who has Grace Charis charging hard for her crown, got naked and jumped into a bathtub full of golf balls because that’s exactly the type of content that will click on the Internet, and as a golf influencer, your ass must get results or the Internet forgets about you.

Once again, Paigeviews Spiranac knows how to get clicks.

“Got balls?” the 30-year-old legend of the industry asked her Instagram audience.

I don’t dabble in the Paigeviews content these days like many of the OutKick Culture Department employees, but I know enough to know that the living legend clearly understands what is at stake in 2023 as Charis begins her march towards the No. 1 golf influencer ranking.

Paigeviews built this industry and she’s been open the last few days on what it means to see someone like Charis come along and copy her content to the point where it’s starting to feel like a legitimate feud is developing between these two.

Monday, in a fiery Instagram Story Q&A, Spiranac took a shot at copycats — and she’s specifically talking about Charis without naming names.

“They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery, so I am proud to be an inspiration for all of these women. They’ve seen me be successful and they know that if they copy exactly what I’m doing or follow in my footsteps and the exact path that I have created and built for myself that they’ll also be successful and we have seen that,” Paigeviews told her captivated audience.

Grace Charis copied Paige Spiranac’s iconic green jacket Masters content that sent her skyrocketing to great fame. / Instagram

“That’s pretty cool and shows how powerful my brand has been that if they copy everything I do they will also be successful. I will say that I do value creativity and I wish that it wasn’t copied exactly from like the exact outfits to how I do my hair, how I caption, to how it was shot. It would be nice if there was just a little bit of a difference.

“And I think it would actually be beneficial for them to be different and not have it be exactly the same.”

She’s talking directly to Charis and now we have an official war. You can tell Paigeviews is pissed. Charis is like 23 and raking up millions of followers as the rising star golf girl while let’s face it, Paigeviews is on the back nine of her career.

It was bound to happen and now the claws are coming out. Tensions are officially rising within the golf influencer world.

Will Charis get naked and jump into a tub of golf balls? If it happens, this is going to be like China invading Taiwan. Paigeviews will have no choice but to fight back to defend her semiconductor/pageview turf.

The world is on high alert.