Paige Spiranac Crushes Cowardly Orioles For Being A Bunch Of Boring Losers

The Baltimore Orioles have pissed off Paige Spiranac with their spineless treatment of announcer Kevin Brown, which means we now have a problem.

I was OK with everything up until now. But once you poke the Pageviews bear and stir her up, you have my attention. Unfortunately for the Orioles, Paige Spiranac effectively runs the show around here, which means they are now Enemy No. 1 moving forward and will be treated as such.

Sorry, Birds.

“I swear the people in charge try to make commentating as boring as possible,” she tweeted Tuesday. “No jokes or fun and now you can’t even say facts.”

Paige Spiranac knows thing or two about making content fun

If anyone in the sports world knows about woke losers refusing to have fun, it’s Paige Spiranac.

The world’s No. 1 golf influencer has been under attack for years from the weirdos in the golf world who don’t like the way she dresses on the course, and some even use that as a way to discredit her all together.

I can’t tell you how many times early on they tried to cancel Paige Spiranac. I lost count after a few months. But they never succeeded and she instead became so big and popular that she’s now untouchable.

Unfortunately, Kevin Brown isn’t there yet, which is why he was suspended for literally stating the most harmless fact of all time.

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Yep, that’s it. That’s why this cat got put in the doghouse by the Baltimore Orioles. Imagine his surprise waking up the next morning to that phone call.

Anyway, Paige Spiranac knows a thing or two about making an old-timer sport appealing to a younger generation\, so I hope the Orioles realize how dumb they look and take her advice.

Have some fun, losers.

PS: you guys STUNK for the last decade. Hot garbage. Spoiler alert. I don’t think Kevin Brown here let any cat out of the bag on that one.

