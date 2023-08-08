Paige Spiranac, Kay Adams Discuss Twosome, Could Break Internet By Hitting Golf Course Together

Videos by OutKick

Prepare yourself, internet. Paige Spiranac and Kay Adams appear set to team up and I’m not sure the internet has the bandwidth to handle such a pairing.

Paige, an influencer/golfer (but you already knew that), and TV host Adams bantered about on social media Monday in regards to potentially meeting up on the course. Said course wasn’t named, but let’s hope the 19th hole is equipped with fire extinguishers because an Adams/Spiranac combo includes plenty of smoke.

The idea for the two to hit the links came about on X — formerly known as Twitter — Monday when Adams posted a video of an ice cream cone she was about to devour in Cincinnati.

Despite Kay’s raspberry cone looking delicious, an X user was more focused on linking Adams and Paige Spiranac on a Queen City fairway.

“You and@PaigeSpiranac should play some golf together,” X user bryptobudnick suggested in the comments section of Adams’ video.

Queen Kay – as OutKick’s Zach Dean so aptly refers to her – wasted little time responding. And internet hornballs have to be salivating at the thought of what comes next.

“If she has the patience for me, why not,” said Adams.

Then, Paige took her turn occupying space in the replies: “I’m so down! Let’s go play some golf,” Spiranac said, adding more wind to our sails.

Wait. Are they about to make golf interesting?

Sure looks that way.

“Done,” Adams shot back.

“Give me the time and place and I’ll be there,” Spiranac added.

If she has the patience for me, why not — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 8, 2023

Give me the time and place and I’ll be there — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2023

Adams, Spiranac Seem Ready For The Course

Not since LeBron took his talents to South Beach has a twosome (we’re not counting Chris Bosh in this exercise) generated this much buzz. Screw Tiger and Phil, and Brooks and Bryson. This is the golf content that will keep us glued to our TVs, err…smartphones.

The internet wants and needs these two content queens to slay the course and provide photo evidence.

Not that that should be a problem. Fortunately for us, neither Paige nor Kay tend to shy away from the camera. In fact, they deliver more frequently than Amazon.

I have no idea if the thought of these two ladies sharing a cart together and holding a couple of woods will come to fruition, but I like to think it’s going to happen. Frankly, it needs to happen. For the sake of those of us in the content game, this is the white whale.

And, let’s not forget, we’re knee deep in NFL training camps. If ever there were a time for unbridled optimism, the time is now.

Paige Spiranac and Kay Adams golfing together and sharing the images with the world would give the OutKick servers a workout. Heck, we might even need to call in backup, order some extra space on the hard drive and pencil in overtime for the IT department.

But those are concessions we’d be willing to make.

Paige Spiranac is a former Division 1 college golfer. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic)

Kay Adams might soon hit the links with Paige Spiranac. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

