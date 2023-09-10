Packers Jonathan Taylor Interest Waned Once Colts Sought Green Bay Receiver

Videos by OutKick

Green Bay wanted Jonathan Taylor in their backfield, but not at the expense of their second-year wide receiver.

As OutKick previously noted, the Packers were one of two teams (along with the Miami Dolphins) that discussed trading for disgruntled Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at the end of August. Taylor currently remains in Indianapolis, largely because of the Packers’ disinterest in including Christian Watson in any deal.

Earlier this morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared news that the Colts sought Green Bay’s second-year wide receiver in a trade for Taylor. But the Packers had little interest in sending Watson to Indy.

Per Schefter: “The Packers, however, never considered dealing Watson for Taylor or anyone else and quickly shut down any such talk, according to sources.”

Christian Watson was sought by Indianapolis in a deal for Jonathan Taylor. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports.

Indianapolis Sought Watson, Waddle For Jonathan Taylor

It’s unsurprising that Indianapolis wanted Green Bay to include Watson in a deal for their running back. Indy has been seeking receiver help for rookie starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. In addition to Watson, the Colts attempted to pry receiver Jaylen Waddle from Miami in exchange for Taylor.

Miami had no interest in breaking up what is arguably the league’s best receiving duo (Waddle and Tyreek Hill), and Green Bay did not entertain the thought of dealing their 24-year-old pass catcher.

Watson was selected 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he hauled in 41 passes for 611 yards and nine touchdowns.

Like Taylor, Watson will be inactive for the first week of the regular season. The Colts’ Taylor is on the PUP list -meaning he must miss at least the team’s first four games – with an ankle injury. Watson’s injured hamstring is more of the short-term variety. Reports suggest he could be back as soon as next week.

Though he’ll soon leave the inactive list, he shouldn’t make plans to go anywhere other than Green Bay.

