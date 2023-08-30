Jonathan Taylor Trade: Packers Reportedly Talked With Colts About Deal For RB

Videos by OutKick

While it was no secret that the Miami Dolphins were interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the Green Bay Packers also looked into acquiring the 24-year-old.

Stephen Holder of ESPN first reported that Green Bay had its sights set on Taylor, which aligns with what OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported on Tuesday.

Salguero explained that the Dolphins had made at least one offer for Taylor, while “another unnamed team” was showing interest in the 2021 NFL rushing leader. That unnamed team appears to have been the Packers.

The Packers, not just the Dolphins, reportedly showed interest in trading for Jonathan Taylor. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ultimately, the Colts’ team-imposed 4 p.m. deadline came and went on Tuesday and Taylor was not traded, at least not yet. He’ll remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the regular season, which means he will miss the first four games of the regular season.

Taylor has made it abundantly clear that he wants to be traded, while the Colts’ inability to deal him proves they’re looking for significant compensation for the former Wisconsin standout.

It’s also worth noting that Taylor has still not passed his Colts physical after undergoing surgery on his ankle back in January.

Taylor carries a salary of just over $4.3 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2023.