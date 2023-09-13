Packers Fans Pay Huge Bar Tab At Wisconsin Bar After Jets Win

Videos by OutKick

Green Bay Packers fans at a Wisconsin bar cheered on Monday night when the saw Aaron Rodgers go down with an injury just four plays into his stint with the New York Jets.

They celebrated by drinking a ton of what they thought were going to be free beers. They were wrong and in the end the fans were hit with a huge bar tab.

Aaron Rodgers helped off the field for an apparent injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee came up with a unique promotion to help disgruntled Packers fans deal with Rodgers’ departure to New York. For every Jets loss this season, drinks are on the house.

When Packers fans saw Rodgers go down, with what was later revealed to be a season-ending torn Achilles, they thought for sure that the Jets were going to lose the game.

That was supposed to mean free drinks for the rest of the night. It did not. The Jets, with Zach Wilson at quarterback, forced overtime then won the game on a 65-yard Xavier Gipson punt return.

The mood after the Jets win was much more somber than the one when Rodgers went down with his injury. Fans realized they were on the hook for paying the bar tab that they had opened.

350 people had opened tabs on the night. The largest bill, all on beer, was $160. With Rodgers’ injury it’s unknown if the promotion will continue, but the bar did well for a three-hour Monday Night Football game.

Like any good journalist, I went back to Jack’s tonight to follow up:



-About 350 people opened tabs

-Biggest bill was $160, all on beer

-Manager Olivia Fallon tells me the owners are actually on a retreat in the Dominican, and they haven’t yet decided if the promo will continue https://t.co/A5Yqmog0DC pic.twitter.com/lM4z213Gci — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 13, 2023

The Wisconsin Bar Did Win Big, But This Promo Is Almost Certainly One-And-Done

Without giving the exact number in sales, the manager stated that it was comparable to what they bring in on New Year’s Eve. Not bad for a random Monday night in September.

The amount of the bar tab is likely somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 to $20,000. Some quick math would put a $50 average for 350 people at more than $17,000.

The Milwaukee reporter covering the story added some clarifications as to some of the rules involved as well. He posted, “For those wondering why the big tabs weren’t bigger: The rules were anyone drinking had to have their own individual tab with a card at the bar.”

He continued, “No group orders, maximum two drinks per bar trip. No pitchers or top shelf liquor. Just beer, rail and shots.”

While no official decision has been made, this promotion, much like Rodgers’ season, is likely over. Jack’s stipulated when launching the promo that Rodgers must start each game.

They did win big on Monday night, but do you really want to tie the promotion to the Zach Wilson led Jets? That seems like a losing bet if you’re the bar.