Packers Fans Roar With Joy Watching Aaron Rodgers Get Hurt

A large group of Green Bay Packers fans couldn’t have been happier seeing Aaron Rodgers suffer a serious injury.

Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee is running a unique promo offering to cover bar tabs every single time the Jets lose.

Rodgers suffered an apparent Achilles tendon injury after just a few plays Monday night against the Bills, and reporter A.J. Bayatpour captured video of Packers thoroughly enjoying it for an obvious reason:

They all thought the Jets would lose and they’d be drinking for free the entire game.

The people hear roared when Rodgers got sacked…and cheered again when they realized he was hurt.



The free booze condition is Rodgers must start the game. Doesn’t say anything about him needing to finish it https://t.co/e0D3XyBXDR pic.twitter.com/FolOHTK9Nd — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 12, 2023

There was just one major problem for all the fans cheering after Aaron Rodgers suffered a brutal injury. The free bar tabs they were expecting never materialized.

The Jets pulled off a truly incredible 22-16 overtime victory over the Bills when

Xavier Gipson took a punt to the house for six.

I guess that’s the definition of getting hit with some karma. It wasn’t instant karma, but it arrived a few hours later.

All those Packers fans thought they were going to drink for free the whole game after watching their former QB go down. They were probably ordering beers and shots left and right. Why wouldn’t you if you thought it was all free?

Instead of getting a few hundred dollars in free drinks, people ran up huge tabs and then Xavier Gipson ruined their night. I hope nobody spent more than they could afford!

Packers fans at Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee after Aaron Rodgers suffered a serious injury. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Next time, don’t cheer for a guy who just suffered the worst injury of his career because you think there might be a few free beers coming your way. It’s a classless thing to do and the good people of Wisconsin should be better than that.