ESPN Reportedly Makes The PAC-12 A Hilariously Low Offer

ESPN reportedly made an unbelievably low offer to the PAC-12 for a new media deal.

The west coast conference is on the brink of collapse after USC and UCLA agreed to join the Big Ten in 2024, but commissioner George Kliavkoff has done his best to convince people the PAC-12 will survive.

Will the PAC-12 survive? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The PAC-12 appears to be in huge trouble.

One of the major parts of his plan was to land a huge media deal, but ESPN reportedly lowballed the hell out of the conference.

The network offered the PAC-12 $800 million over five years, according to “The Monty Show.” That number breaks down to just $16 million annually per school.

TV industry sources tell me ESPN and the PAC 12 are near a breaking point as ESPN is at $800 Million over five years. $16 million per school on average. PAC is at $1.5 Billion, $300M per season while also refusing to include a termination clause should the conference shrink. — YouTube: The Monty Show —SUBSCRIBE (@TheMontyShow) September 29, 2022

How do we think George “Baghdad Bob” Kliavkoff is doing right now? If this report is accurate, the PAC-12 is done.

The report also trends with what we’ve previously heard about the PAC-12’s hunt for a new media deal.

It was previously reported the two sides were hundreds of millions of dollars apart, which tracks with what “The Monty Show” reported.

Is the PAC-12 done? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PAC-12 has also reportedly attempted to drag Amazon into the situation in order to save the conference.

It’s hard to believe all of this is happening because Kliavkoff promised the conference was strong and stable. What changed? Is it possible Kliavkoff was nothing more than a desperate man grasping at straws the whole time? I’ll let you guys decide that one for yourselves.

Where does the conference go from here if the numbers hold? My best guess is the conference collapses, the Big Ten possibly makes a run at Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal and the Big 12 picks up the survivors. That is, of course, unless Kliavkoff comes out with a new spin on the situation. I’m sure he still thinks everything is fine and dandy.