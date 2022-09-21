The PAC-12 Has A Bold Plan To Survive Realignment

The PAC-12 might turn to streaming in an attempt to survive.

The western conference is in major trouble ever since UCLA and USC decided to join the Big Ten starting in 2024.

People are now waiting to see if the B1G will pluck more teams or if the Big 12 will raid the conference.

Will the PAC-12 survive? (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The PAC-12 might turn to Amazon to be saved.

In an attempt to survive, the PAC-12 is reportedly attempting to figure out a potential media deal with Amazon, according to The Mercury News and Front Office Sports.

An unnamed source told FOS, “They know they’re in big trouble. The Pac-12 is actively out there trying to see what they can do to survive. They want Amazon. But does Amazon want them?”

Right now, no major college games are exclusively on streaming, but the NFL’s Thursday Night Football is already exclusively on Amazon.

So, we definitely know it’s possible.

The PAC-12 is reportedly looking to do a deal with Amazon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

However, would Amazon want to get into business with the PAC-12? That’s the biggest question, and it’s hard to see why the company would rush into an agreement with George Kliavkoff’s conference.

Fans have no idea what teams will even be in the conference in a few years. There are massive paydays potentially waiting in the B1G for Oregon, Washington and other western teams. Why would any program that has a shot to join the Big Ten agree to stay in the PAC-12?

It doesn’t make sense at all. And as I’ve said many times, once a few more dominos fall, the Big 12 could come in and pick off any surviving programs.

Will the PAC-12 reach a new media deal? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Kliavkoff and the PAC-12 can scheme up whatever plans they can muster to survive, but until there’s some stability to the situation, it’s hard to imagine anyone getting into business with the PAC-12.