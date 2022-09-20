PAC-12 Commissioner Remains Delusional On UCLA’s Future

PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff still hasn’t given up the Baghdad Bob act.

UCLA and USC are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, but the man responsible for running the western conference has continued to try to convince people all is fine.

George Kliavkoff leaves the door open to UCLA staying in the PAC-12. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

It’s not, and we all know it. Yet, Kliavkoff still pushes a message of complete stability and control. His latest claim?

UCLA won’t make more money in the Big Ten, and he’s apparently even drawing up potential media deals that include the Bruins remaining in the PAC-12.

George Kliavkoff suggests UCLA will break even in move to @bigten. "We are sure they are better off staying [in P12]." Talking to media partners with models that show UCLA in the P12 and out of the P12. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 20, 2022

Kliavkoff still leaving door open for UCLA return, with media deals being drawn up including the Bruins for just such a scenario. https://t.co/BhojFkYRGj — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 20, 2022

At least Kliavkoff is consistent when it comes to the PAC-12 and UCLA.

Say whatever you want about Kliavkoff, but he’s fully committed to pretending like the conference might not fall apart.

Not only are both these claims insane, but you have to do serious mental gymnastics to buy this nonsense.

As for the idea UCLA will simply break even in the Big Ten, I’d love to see the numbers he ran on that claim. The B1G’s media deal is worth roughly $1.1 billion.

The PAC-12’s current media deal is set to expire soon, and ESPN is reportedly not close on the numbers for a new one with the conference.

Will the PAC-12 survive? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

For all we know, PAC-12 teams might make as little as $25 million under a new deal. Math was never my strongest skill, but I’m pretty sure making at least $75 million a year in the B1G is better than making a third of that amount in the PAC-12.

That leads me to the second point. UCLA has no incentive to stay at all. The PAC-12 hasn’t been relevant for years. That might be harsh, but it’s true. Also, USC is 100% going to the B1G. That’s going to happen. If a couple more teams leave for the B1G, the Big 12 could raid the remains.

From a self-preservation standpoint, the Bruins have to leave. If they don’t, they’ll be much worse off for it.

Will the Big 12 raid the PAC-12? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Much like Baghdad Bob said there was no way American forces would breach the Iraqi capital, Kliavkoff can say whatever he wants, but nobody is buying it.