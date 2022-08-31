PAC-12 Hit With More Bad News As The Big 12 Guns For New Media Deal

The Big 12 is reportedly in the process of landing a new media deal, and that’s bad news for the PAC-12.

The Big 12 is in the process of negotiating and hammering out a new media deal with ESPN and Fox, according to CBS Sports.

It’s believed annual payouts for a new Big 12 or PAC-12 could be between $21 million and $35 million per school, according to the same report.

Will the Big 12 or PAC-12 get a new media deal first? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

To put that in perspective, Big Ten schools are expected to earn at least $75 million annually per school with the conference’s unprecedented media deal.

Why is the Big 12 getting the ball rolling on a new media deal such a bad update for the PAC-12? It’s shockingly simple.

The big pitch the PAC-12 had for its members to stay together was the possibility of putting together a new media deal.

Will the PAC-12 survive realignment? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

However, with so much uncertain hovering around the PAC-12 and the Big Ten gunning to poach some more teams, it seems unlikely a media network hands the conference a huge deal. Does it make sense to agree to a deal not knowing who might be in the conference in a few years?

Of course not, and what program is going to agree to a long term deal if there’s a chance to go to the Big Ten? The answer is none.

Will the Big 12 poach PAC-12 teams? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Now, the Big 12 can possibly secure a new deal and take that to PAC-12 programs not being targeted by the B1G like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to see if a deal can be made.

As I’ve said before, the Big 12 offers one big thing the PAC-12 doesn’t and that’s stability. Nobody is trying to raid the Big 12. The same can’t be said for the PAC-12.

What does the Big 12 pushing for a new media deal mean for the PAC-12? (Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

If the Big 12 is able to get a deal done in the near future, it could be another sign that the biggest conference on the west coast might not exist in a few years.