OutKick Fantasy Football Week 8 Recap

High scores, losing streaks and a Times Square punishment. This is the week that was in OutKick fantasy football.

Week 8 had a unique matchup in that one particular game featured the week’s highest and lowest (team) scores in the same game. That contest was between Writers Block (164.88 points) and Gym Manning Laundry (86.90 points).

Writers Block relied on a quintuple dose of talent to secure the win. Five players: Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Tyler Conklin and Kirk Cousins, all scored 24 or more points. Meanwhile, GML combatted that attack with a pair of goose eggs. Those came courtesy of Deebo Samuel and Ja’Marr Chase.

And, well, there was no real know reason for our guy Gunz (GML’s team manager, Mike Gunzelman) to start the second-year Bengal. Chase had been ruled out for a minimum of 4-6 weeks prior to Sunday. Yet, Gunz still fired a dud and had him starting.

For that, he’ll be punished in the Big Apple. More on that in a bit.

Ja’Marr Chase won’t soon be helping any fantasy football teams (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Lucky Number 7’s

After eight weeks of OutKick fantasy football, two teams appear to be a cut above the rest of the league. Both Tier One Day Drinker and No Punt Intended are sitting atop their respective divisions with seven wins a piece. No other team has more than five wins. So here’s hoping the Day Drinker’s and NPI take a few Sundays off and allow everyone else to catch up. No one likes an overachiever.

Including this week, there’s now only six weeks left in the regular season. Eight of the league’s 14 teams make the post season (what is this, the NBA?). But it’s not looking pretty for Gym Manning Laundry (losers of five-straight), Deshaun Watson’s New Masseuse (who continues to cost Clay Travis money), Better Business Burrow or Salt Warriors.

Each of those casts of misfit characters, or “teams” if you will, have just two wins. Their fantasy seasons are more like nightmares. And now, that particular OutKick foursome must know what it feels like to be general manager of the Detroit Lions.

Follow along to see each week’s winners, losers and transactions here.