Combat Vets Who Fought Terrorists Slam Americans Praising Osama Bin Laden: EXCLUSIVE

American combat veterans aren’t impressed by the idiots on social media supporting Osama bin Laden and terrorists.

Viral videos blew up over the past couple days of Americans – mostly on the younger side – singing the praises of the dead al-Qaeda leader responsible for slaughtering thousands of Americans on 9/11.

Add in the fact there’s been troubling pro-Hamas rallies in America, and it seems like there’s a staggering amount of people in this country who won’t simply condemn terrorism, but will openly praise it and its leaders.

There’s one group you’ll never find praising Osama bin Laden and people like him: American combat veterans.

Combat vets rip people supporting Osama Bin Laden and terrorism.

Following the viral support for the dead al-Qaeda leader, I reached out to several men who fought terrorists at the fiercest and most brutal levels. They’re not impressed at all by the garbage people are spewing online.

Below are exclusive comments given to me at OutKick from combat veterans who went toe-to-toe with pure evil when discussing the bin Laden support and support for terrorists. Let’s dive in and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Chili Palmer, former Army Special Mission Unit operator:

“These young people are so brainwashed with the notion that America needed punishment for being a country that allows people to have the most rights and be able to live freely. We accept all races, religions and cultures and somehow we are the evildoers. These young people are weak and society is a reflection of that. When people escape their country because of how horrible it is and then come to America they should live by the values and ethics that our country was founded on. Hard times create hard men, hard men create easy times, easy times create weak men. Here we are.

Chris VanZant, former Delta Force operator:

“Praising Bin Laden is an absolute disgrace to our Nation. A slap in the face to the families of those lost on 9/11, and the 20 years that followed. It shows a complete lack of understanding, of history, of different cultures, of how the world works. It also shows how thorough the indoctrination of the younger generations has been, how far left our institutions of learning have swung. But let’s not forget, this isn’t new. The Hanoi Janes will always exists, and because they live in the greatest Nation on earth, they are free to express their opinion. Let’s just hope our failure as Nation to educate our young people doesn’t come back to bite us in the future, when the reality of evil comes knocking again,” the combat veteran told me.”

Dave Nielsen, former Delta Force operator:

“Be Quiet. The sheep want to give orders to the shepherds, but the men won’t let it happen again. The ‘viral’ Bin Laden video .. Right at the surface: rotten, ugly fruit indicative of the evil root. The culture war escalates and look how the language accommodates! Let them stumble, let the gamers advise the professionals on the field. We’ve learned not to de-humanize our enemy, they have not. It’s time for patience, and to stand. Not compromise, but stand. The only reply to evil is that of our Lord’s – Be quiet, and come out of this person.”

Chris Fettes, former SEAL Team 6 operator:

The media and politicians are now seeing the effects of their bad decisions to perpetuate crime, violence, self loathing, victimhood, child predators, anti-Semitism, racism, etc. Insanity. Those young people have no clue what they’re doing and saying.

Bob Keller, former Delta Force operator:

To all you pampered and entitled little f*cks that never got a good beating from your parents. If you don’t like this country, get the f*ck out. Go live in Afghanistan and see how that works out for you. And to the real problem, the parents. Get your head out of your ass and f*cking parent. Your kids aren’t your friends, they’re not your buddies. Learn the word no and say it every once in a while. They don’t need to like you, they need to respect you. If they respect you, they will respect others.

A veteran who asked for his name to be withheld (worth noting he never saw active combat, but felt compelled to reach out. That’s why it’s included:

I think it’s disgusting to even fathom them agreeing with him. They’re too young to even remember the events in the first place so I don’t see how they claim to be knowledgeable about bin Laden or the war.

Let me know your thoughts on those in America who supporting bin Laden and terrorists at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.