The Epic Mission To Capture Saddam Hussein Happened 19-Years Ago

Tuesday marks the 19-year anniversary of the capture of Saddam Hussein.

On December 13, 2003, members of the elite 1st SFOD-D (Delta Force) supported by traditional Army elements launched the capture mission under the codename “Operation Red Dawn.”

The Army operators split up into two teams to hit two possible locations holding the evil deposed Iraqi dictator in ad-Dawr, Iraq. The sites were codenamed “Wolverines 1” and “Wolverine 2.” Again, the “Red Dawn” themes were strong with this one.

In the night hours of December 13, 2003, members of 1st SFOD-D found him hiding in a spider hole with a massive beard.

Saddam Hussein was captured 19 years ago. (Photo credit should read SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images)

In a new interview with Jack Carr, operator Kevin Holland talked about pulling Saddam out of the hole and how he was quickly disarmed of a fully automatic Glock pistol.

Where is the Glock now? It’s been in the possession of former President George W. Bush for years. Kevin Holland also spoke about how you could just feel the evil coming off Saddam when you were near him.

Delta Force played an instrumental role in capturing Saddam Hussein.

I’ve had the opportunity to get to know several men there that night when they snatched Saddam, and I can tell you they’re some awesome dudes.

Below is a photo from former Army operator Chris VanSant, who was on the second target location during “Operation Red Dawn,” in the aftermath of the capture.

Chili Palmer, the guy with the Bruins hat on, will be in the newest episode of American Joyride coming out tonight. Brad Thomas, the guy in the yellow shirt, was on a previous episode earlier this year.

No matter what you think of the wars, you can’t deny our military is badass. All politics aside, “Operation Red Dawn” was an insane success. Elite troops hit multiple target locations and found the most wanted man on the planet without firing a shot.

When our operators kit up and get to work, it’s almost always going to be a terrible day for the bad guys.

Saddam Hussein was captured December 13, 2003. He was later executed for the crimes of his regime. Delta Force played a crucial role in his capture. (Credit: United States Army)

Props to everyone involved in Saddam’s capture. Another example of American exceptionalism and our beautiful military’s capabilities.