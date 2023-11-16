Americans Defend And Praise Osama Bin Laden In Highly-Disturbing TikTok Videos

Videos by OutKick

What’s the hottest new trend on the internet? Defending and praising mass murderer and terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden.

The world is going crazy, and things only seem to be getting worse ever since Hamas terrorists slaughtered roughly 1,200 innocent people in Israel and took hundreds hostage on October 7th.

Instead of everyone with a brain quickly condemning the terrorists, we’ve seen plenty of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel support flood the country. Well, people seem interested in one-upping that insanity because the newest fad on TikTok is praising Osama bin Laden.

Americans go viral on TikTok for defending Osama bin Laden. (Photo by Al-Jazeera/Getty Images)

Americans go viral with Osama bin Laden praise.

Now, you must be thinking this is some kind of sick joke. Who could possibly be dumb enough to praise the man responsible for the slaughter of thousands of Americans on 9/11 and the combat that followed?

Well, it’s very real, and shockingly stupid. Several people have hopped on TikTok to sing the praises and defend bin Laden after just now in the year 2023 discovering the letter he wrote after 9/11 about why he attacked America.

The short version is, bin Laden claimed al-Qaeda attacked America because of the West’s support for Israel and American military actions and support in the Middle East. It’s an unhinged rambling letter…..that morons on TikTok completely agree with!

Watch these idiots pour praise on Osama bin Laden’s justification for murdering innocent Americans, and then email me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Over the past 24 hours, thousands of TikToks (at least) have been posted where people share how they just read Bin Laden’s infamous "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States.



The TikToks are from people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and… pic.twitter.com/EwjiGtFEE3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2023

These people are garbage for defending bin Laden.

There are two sections of bin Laden’s letter that are relevant to these clowns in connection to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The first is the part dealing with Jews and Israel when the terrorist leader wrote, “The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest crimes, and you are the leaders of its criminals. Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards this crime must pay its price, and pay for it heavily.”

The second deals with American support for *quickly checks notes* our Arab allies and the hunting of terrorists who repeatedly attacked the United States and our people around the globe.

Osama bin Laden praise goes viral on TikTok. (Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images)

“The American people are the ones who pay the taxes which fund the planes that bomb us in Afghanistan, the tanks that strike and destroy our homes in Palestine, the armies which occupy our lands in the Arabian Gulf, and the fleets which ensure the blockade of Iraq. This is why the American people cannot be not innocent of all the crimes committed by the Americans and Jews against us,” the bin Laden, who got his face blown apart by SEAL Team 6, wrote.

Those idiots above read that and now have some kind of faux sophistication on foreign relations and the Middle East conflict. It makes me want to puke. Osama bin Laden was a killer, a thug, a criminal and he deserved a hell of a lot more than the shots fired into his body in 2011.

If you support Osama bin Laden in any form or fashion, then you’re a sick and disgusting person. Most in the media might be afraid to say that. I won’t ever be afraid. If you support terrorists, you’re the kind person who needs serious mental, emotional and spiritual help.

The scars left by Osama bin Laden will never be forgotten.

In case these scumbags don’t remember, thousands of Americans were murdered on 9/11, children lost parents, families were destroyed and people jumped to their deaths in the Twin Towers over burning to death.

War followed across the globe as we hunted the al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for bringing terror to our home. My friends fought like absolute dogs in the GWOT, killed more people than cancer, got blown up, were shot up and some suffer with mental health issues to this day after the horrors they witnessed by the terrorists.

The people working under bin Laden or aligned with him beheaded Americans, targeted innocent civilians and hid behind women and children.

Don’t take my word for it. Take the word of former Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen who had to shoot a guy in the head because he was using his wife as a human shield.

Dave Nielsen dedicated his life to hunting terrorists, and everything changed the night a scumbag murdered his dog.



Dave and his teammates unleashed unstoppable justice, including killing cowards who tried to hide behind women and children.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eMMyTmmKtT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 20, 2023

Congratulations to everyone who thinks bin Laden, al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas and every other terrorist organization is legitimate and worthy of defense. While they chase clout on the internet and expose themselves for the fools they are, real Americans with backbones hunt down evil and kill it. Choose your side wisely. I know where I stand, and I know OutKick readers are with me. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.