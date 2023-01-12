Orlando Magic’s Fearless Player Jonathan Isaac Returns To Action After Over 2.5 Years Of Injury Rehab

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has built a following for his on-the-court views amid the NBA’s saga with kneeling during the national anthem and the COVID vaccine mandate.

However, Isaac’s play on the court has been minimal due to dealing with the grind of injury rehab for the past two-and-a-half years.

The 2017 sixth-overall-pick now finds himself in a position where he’s progressed far enough in his recovery to start eyeing a return to the Magic sooner than later.

In his 136 appearances for the Magic from 2017 to 2020, Isaac has averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Magic Look To Bring Back Jonathan Isaac After 2.5 Years

Isaac reached a positive milestone in his recovery after participating in a G-League game on Wednesday, his first return to action since 2020.

The 6-foot-10 forward played 15 minutes, tallying 15 points and five rebounds in his debut.

Isaac debuted with the Lakeland Magic after rehabbing from tearing his ACL during the NBA’s Bubble season in 2020 and receiving surgery for a right hamstring injury in the past year.

He helped propel the Magic over the Westchester Knicks, 129-117.

As reported by NBA.com, Isaac showed no sign of hindrance from his lower leg injuries during the game, though the player noted that his conditioning needed improvement after his return.

“I’m not going to look at it too deep because it is my first game back,” Isaac shared. “I’m glad I got a couple buckets to fall, but really it was just for my conditioning. I definitely got tired, so that’s something I’ve got to keep working on to have the impact that I want to.”

“But there’s honestly nothing like the game,” he added. “We can try to kind of muck it up with players, assistants and coaches but it’s not the same. Just to get out there and feel the hardwood and let it all sink in, it felt really good.”

Fearless On The Court

Isaac signed an extension with the Magic prior to the 2021-22 season for four years, $69.6 million that locks him up in Orlando through 2024-25.

Speaking on his return, Isaac sounded eager to return to full action.

“One, it’s about how I feel,” Isaac said. “I’ll talk to the training staff about what we’re going to do. I’m glad I got this one under my belt. Whether I play another (G League game) or not, I’m just excited to be moving forward.

Speaking on the vaccine, which he opted to not take, Isaac called it a drastic requirement by the NBA and didn’t find much wisdom behind the forced mandate.

In his time away from the court, Isaac has reinforced his beliefs, rooted in Christian principles, with regard to the vaccine mandates and BLM-inspired activism from 2020.

“It seemed forced. It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it,” Isaac said during an appearance at the ReAwaken America Tour. “I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”