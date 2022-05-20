Jonathan Isaac Tells Clay Travis His Decision To Stand For National Anthem Was A “Polarizing Moment”

In July 2020, NBA player Jonathan Isaac was the only player who did not kneel for the national anthem amid a league-wide demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Orlando Magic starting forward explained “how polarizing the moment was” when describing his experience to OutKick founder, Clay Travis.

“The times were crazy, and there was a lot of pressure, but I decided to do it anyway,” Isaac said.

Isaac also touched on COVID, as well as his decision to not get vaccinated, and how he credits his relationship with God for helping him through that tough time.

