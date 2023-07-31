Oregon’s Dan Lanning Stuffs Colorado In A Body Bag Ahead Of Deion Sanders’ First Season

Videos by OutKick

You know who’s not going to miss Deion Sanders and Colorado when they leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 next season? Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

And by that, I mean Lanning dug a hole, put the Buffaloes in a body bag and buried them six feet under when asked about his fond memories of the program.

“Not a big reaction. I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference,” Lanning said during Monday’s media avail. “I don’t remember … do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

Dan Lanning will not miss Colorado, Deion Sanders

Holy cow, what a mic drop! College football is so BACK, baby! Need Deion Sanders to post some sort of response via Instagram video STAT.

If I know Prime, the production team is already working overtime up in Boulder to pump that content out.

Look, is Dan Lanning wrong here? Nope. Not at all. It’s also not a direct shot at Deion Sanders, because I’m sure Prime knows how stinky Colorado’s been for what seems like an eternity now.

Hell, I don’t even know the last time they were relevant? Has it happened in my lifetime? No clue. Definitely not in the past decade, based on the fact that they’ve only made two bowl games as a Pac-12 member and posted a losing record in 10 of their 12 seasons.

Not great!

Still, I’m all in on this juice out in the Pac-12. Give me all the drama. Deion Sanders and the fellas are strapped in and ready to unleash holy hell on college football this season.

The Buffaloes visit Oregon Sept. 23. Get your damn popcorn ready.