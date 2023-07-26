Colorado Officially Set To Leave Pac-12 To Join The Big 12, After Approval On Thursday. Buffs Called The Pac-12’s Bluff: Report

Videos by OutKick

Colorado has decided that leaving the Pac-12 for the Big-12 is the best move forward for the school. After the board of directors approve the move to the conference, Colorado officials will formally apply for membership in the Big 12, according to Brett McMurphy

After speaking with multiple industry sources over the past few months, the timing or terms do not surprise anyone involved.

The decision to move on from the Pac-12 has been brewing for a while now. After joining the Pac-12 in 2011, the moves of USC and UCLA set-off a ticking time bomb within the conference. Not having a television deal in-place after almost a year of trying to find a home put these talks in a bigger ballpark.

Right now, the Big 12 has found its spot in a college athletics world that is dominated by the Big Ten and SEC. There’s also the financial aspect of this all, with Colorado officials feeling that the Big 12 gives them more of a stable footing. The television deal doesn’t hurt either, with the school set to receive around $32 million in revenue sharing from the Big 12, once the new media deal kicks in.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark talks before the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament basketball game on March 8, 2023 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The war of words has been a problem for members of Colorado’s board of regents and AD Rick George. For the past number of months, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kilakoff has tried to spin these ongoing media right negotiations as a positive. Just last week he mentioned that the longer it drags out, the more suitors and better opportunities would arise.

But after sitting around and biting its tongue for the last few weeks, Colorado finally had enough. This wasn’t something that happened overnight, as the Big 12 hasn’t shied away from the fact it would be interested in having Colorado. In Rick George’s defense, he gave Pac-12 officials ample amount of time to come up with something enticing to keep the Buffaloes from looking around.

University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The terms of the agreement could have Colorado playing football in its new conference by 2024 according to the report, meaning this transition will happen quickly. Also, the school will receive the full revenue share from the Big 12, not having to enter the conference at a negotiated rate, making this deal even better.

As for the high-dollar boosters at Colorado, they are all-in on the move. OutKick spoke with one donor on Wednesday evening, and the timing felt right for this to be done now.

“Why wait? My school had nothing to gain by sitting around and waiting for the Pac-12 to deliver a deal that wouldn’t be as attractive. I’ve spoken with other boosters around the conference and they are just as nervous about where their money should be allocated in the future. In our case, why not start over and get back into a region that fits us well? I’m just glad to see everything that’s happened for my school over the past seven months.”

AD Rick George has always said during these last number of months that he would do right by the school. Now, with Deion Sanders breathing new life into the football program and the school benefiting from the outside noise, it was time for one last move to solidify its athletic restoration.

Now, we wait to see who will follow Colorado into a brand new looking Big 12 conference.