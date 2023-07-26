Colorado Holding Significant Meetings In Regards To Potential Big 12 Move. No More Games, It’s Time To Go

Videos by OutKick

Colorado might be finally ready to make the jump out of the Pac 12. The university regents met Wednesday to discuss the potential move to the Big 12, with another board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Colorado officials have been courted by the Big 12 over the previous few months. During this time, board members and regents have made it clear that they would listen to any proposal about a potential move.

In addition, the Pac 12 had held its own board meetings Wednesday, with commissioner Kilakovv providing some type of update on a media deal. It must’ve not suited Colorado if it is in deep discussions to leave the conference.

It should be noted that this was an executive session, which sheds light on the importance. I would expect Colorado to now move fast in its decision to head for the Big 12

This is a nice nugget from 247Sports, who were at the Pac 12 media day last Friday.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has yet to provide financial details of future TV deal. Colorado (and others) want numbers.



I asked Kliavkoff Friday if it will be equal/more than Big 12's new deal. "It will be enough for them to all sign their grant of rights." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) July 26, 2023

In related news, the Big 12 is also holding a meeting with all of its presidents tonight, where reports indicate that further discussions will be held on the matter. This is not all a coincidence, with both parties looking for the right situation.

During this time, Colorado has been cordial with the Pac 12 regarding its pending media rights deal, but the continued negotiations aren’t helping. All parties would love to have this cleared up by the start of football season, but patience is running thin. Pac 12 commissioner George Kilakoff has yet to update conference officials on a media rights deal.

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders secures his headset under his cowboy hat during the Spring football game as part of Black and Gold Day on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In this day and age of television deals, kicking the can down the road will only work for a short period of time. Now, it sounds as if Colorado is ready to make some type of move. This doesn’t feel like an attempt to call the Pac-12’s bluff, but more so that Colorado is ready to make a final decision on its future.

This has certainly been a long year of waiting, for all sides. But with the Big 12 having room to expand and a media rights deal that will only benefit by additions, the timing would seem right.

Now we wait to see what comes of the next meeting between Colorado board members, which is scheduled for Thursday. In terms of the Big 12, tonight’s meeting with school presidents could be a major step towards expansion.

This is an ongoing story, we will continue providing updates.