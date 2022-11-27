Oregon Melts Down In Epic Fashion To Oregon State, Which Completed 6 Passes All Game

Oregon State trailed No. 9 Oregon 34-10 in the second half, completed just six passes all game, and still somehow pulled off the incredible upset Saturday in the Civil War.

That’s right. The Beavers somehow overcame a 21-point deficit against the ninth-ranked team in the country to win, 38-34, and they completed just SIX passes the entire game.

There’s impressive wins, and then there’s extremely impressive collapses. This one had IT ALL.

Oregon State fans after defeating Oregon pic.twitter.com/LtBloW8KV2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022

Oregon State shocks fans after incredible rally to beat Ducks

Let’s get to the stats!

Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson went 6 of 13 for 60 yards and two picks, yet the Beavers still found a way to rally.

Oregon outgained Oregon State, 470-328, Bo Nix threw for 327 yards and two scores, yet the Ducks somehow had THREE STRAIGHT fourth quarter drives end with failed fourth down conversions.

The first failed attempt was a double whammy, as Alex Bales fumbled on fourth down to give the ball to Oregon State.

The Beavers promptly scored two plays later, got the ball back after another Ducks’ failed fourth down – this time at their own 29 – and scored AGAIN.

Oregon suffers epic collapse against Oregon State.

The Ducks completed the collapse in epic fashion, driving 72 yards on 12 plays, eating up over five minutes of clock, only for Nix’s fourth down pass from the 3-yard-line to fall incomplete in the end zone.

Six completed passes, three consecutive turnover-on-downs, and a goal line stand in the waning seconds.

Yep, this one was nuts, and it set Twitter into a frenzy!

OREGON STATE COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!!!🦫 pic.twitter.com/lq4sglrLax — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2022

Oregon State deserves all the credit in the world. But Oregon … I need a thesaurus to help me go stronger than collapse — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 27, 2022

Oregon State is gonna run out the clock after an absolutely epic meltdown by the Ducks.



Utah will go to the Pac-12 title game now if Washington beats Wazzu.



Oregon will still go if Wazzu wins. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 27, 2022

OREGON STATE KNOCKS OREGON OUT OF THE PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/ELf2Wnjsan — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 27, 2022

Oregon State just beat Oregon while completing only 6 passes. And they were down 31-10. Epic win for the Beavers. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) November 27, 2022

Oregon State beats Oregon by completing 6 passes all game. Excellent work all a-ground — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2022

this meltdown by Oregon is one of the worst meltdowns of the season by anyone — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 27, 2022