Grab the Points in the Battle of Oregon

Oregon vs. Oregon State, 3:30 ET

The Battle of Oregon takes place on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks or the Beavers, which is your favorite in this game? Both have had nice campaigns thus far and both will be playing in a decent Bowl Game to end the year. But first, they need to play this game.

Oregon started their season with an absolute rocking at the hands of Georgia. That isn’t much of a surprise considering Georgia has been dominant all season. But, since then, there has only been one more loss on the schedule for Oregon and they’ve looked pretty solid against almost everyone. They did lose two weeks ago against Washington at home which wasn’t a pretty loss for them, but they responded last week with a 20-17 victory over Utah. Their offense has been very strong, as you’d expect it to be, and their rushing defense has been good as well. They are getting attacked through the air though.

Oregon State comes into the game with a solid 8-3 record and a chance to keep their rival Oregon out of the Pac-12 championship game. In order for them to win this game, they will need to contain the dominant rushing attack of Oregon. If they can hold a team that averages 222.9 rushing yards on offense to half of that (which is what Oregon State allows) they can not only cover the game, they can win the game. If you look at some of the games between similar opponents, both of these teams are very close in comparison. Oregon certainly has a better offense, but Oregon State’s defense is better. It is a bit of an obvious statement, but whoever wins that battle will win this game.

I think I have to take the points, the defense, and the home team. Oregon State is getting 3 points and these teams are so close. If you need a team to make a stop I have more confidence in Oregon State. It is possible Oregon comes in and dominates the game. It wouldn’t shock me at all. If you like Oregon State, like me, the under is probably the way to look. If you like Oregon, I’d take the over.

