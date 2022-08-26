More Details Emerge On Oregon Attempting To Join The Big Ten

More details are out about the Big Ten and Oregon meeting to discuss a possible deal.

Shockwaves were sent through the world of college football when it was reported the Ducks met with the B1G in Chicago about possibly getting in the conference.

Brett McMurphy initially described the situation as “preliminary discussions,” and it now sounds like that is a fair way to frame the situation.

Matt Brown reported Friday that Oregon’s representatives didn’t include Nike mogul Phil Knight, which was a common theory, but it was a “lawyer and consultant meeting.”

It’s not clear who represented the Big Ten or how many total people were involved.

I wasn't clear earlier, so let me say it this way. I can also confirm that this meeting happened. Phil Knight was not there…this was a lawyer and consultant meeting. Based on what I have been told, 'preliminary discussions' IS a fair way to describe it. https://t.co/vrDv9ectVh — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) August 26, 2022

All eyes are on the Ducks to see if the Big Ten can reach a deal with Oregon to continue expanding. B1G commissioner Kevin Warren has made it clear the arms race is on, and the Big Ten has no intention of slowing down.

In fact, Warren has indicated getting the conference to 20 teams might be the immediate goal and the growing might not stop.

Getting the Ducks in the conference is the first step in that process. From there, the dominos should start falling.

Multiple PAC-12 teams could get scooped up and the B1G might also start to look elsewhere to beef up its ranks.

More than anything, it’s clear it’s a serious situation with real momentum. Now, does that mean it’s guaranteed Oregon joins the B1G? Not all, but the wheels of progress appear to be turning.

Oregon is in talks to join the Big Ten. If it happens (probably 50/50 at this point), the PAC-12 could collapse in a matter of days.



Oregon and Washington are holding the conference together. With the Ducks gone, the race will be on for the lifeboats. https://t.co/ixPCXxdc4M — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 22, 2022

