Racecar Driver Renee Gracie Offers Her Fans ‘Topless Race Recaps’

Renee Gracie’s return to racing doesn’t mean that she’s going to turn her back on OnlyFans and stop making content. If anything, she’s leaned into being a content creator who is also a racecar driver.

The 28-year-old is currently competing in the GT World Challenge Australia, where she’s in first place in the GT Trophy Series, and is driving an OnlyFans sponsored car. She ended her six-year absence from the sport earlier this year at the Perth Supersprint.

Renee Gracie ahead of the Bathurst 1000 in 2016. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Gracie walked away from racing because she wasn’t able to make a living behind the wheel. Now that her content has more than provided a living for her, she’s back on the track doing what she loves.

Her return to racing has her eyeing racing opportunities outside of Australia too. During a recent interview, the racecar driver/OnlyFans model talked about taking her talents overseas.

“I would absolutely love to visit the UK. It’s definitely in my goals over the next few years to start racing overseas,” Gracie said. “I also have a large UK following and would love the opportunity to meet some of my international fans.”

“The UK has a round of the GT World Challenge Europe Championship. I think that would be an amazing event to race at.”

The OnlyFans Content Isn’t Going Anywhere

Gracie was also asked about the future of her OnlyFans now that she’s back in the sport of racing. Any of her subscribers worried that she’s going to close up shop have nothing to worry about.

The content isn’t going anywhere. She still enjoys making content and has no plans to quit. In fact, she’s started combining her two passions.

“I will continue to run my OnlyFans page while racing,” she said. “I’ve been doing it for four years now and feel my content keeps getting better and my passion for creating content is getting bigger and bigger. I have absolutely no plans to ever quit.”

Most would agree, the content since she’s returned to the track has gotten better. She’s now providing her fans with the very important “topless race recaps.”

“My page has elevated as now I combine a lot more racing content on my page. I absolutely love combining the two worlds,” Gracie continued. “I’ve been posting topless race recaps, photo shoots with the car, in my face suits.”

“Lots of fun things have been incorporated on my page and I love it.”

Find something you love doing and you’ll never work a day in your life. Find two things you love doing and, if you’re Renee Gracie, you’ll somehow end up doing topless race recaps.