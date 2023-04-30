Renee Gracie Makes Her Return To Racing, OnlyFans Model Finishes Near The Bottom Of The Pack In Her First Two Races

Videos by OutKick

Renee Gracie officially returned to racing this week. The former supercar driver turned OnlyFans model’s six year absence came to an end this weekend when she got behind the wheel of her OnlyFans sponsored Audi R8 LMS.

The 28-year-old’s return to racing got off to a rough start. During qualifying at Perth Supersprint, she finished 13th out of 16 during the first qualifying session and 15th out of 16 in the second qualifying session.

OnlyFans model Renee Gracie is back behind the wheel of a racecar (Image Credit: Renee Gracie/Instagram)

Gracie’s two underwhelming qualifying sessions perfectly foreshadowed her first couple of races in the GT World Challenge Australia series. She finished her first race on Saturday in 12th place.

Despite finishing in the lower half of all drivers – two laps behind first place – on Saturday, she was ready to go for her second race on Sunday. She took to her Instagram story to share a message for her followers.

Gracie said, “Last day here in Perth. Excited to get one more race under my belt. And off to Philip Island in two weeks.”

The positivity heading into her second race didn’t translate to success on the track in the second race. She again finished two laps behind the winner, but fell back to 15th place out of 16 drivers.

Some will look at Gracie’s first weekend back on the track as some sort of failure, but this isn’t the content game. You can’t jump back in like you never left.

Sure she finished in the lower half in both of her first two races, but she didn’t put the OnlyFans car into the wall. She’s just dipping her toes back into the racing waters.

OnlyFans Model And Racecar Driver, What A Combination

Was anyone expecting her to jump back in after focusing on OnlyFans content over the last few years and win one of these races? The answer to that is obviously no.

It’s going to take Gracie a little bit of time to adjust to driving a racecar again. Not to mention doing so with the additions that weren’t around prior to her hanging up her fire suit a few years ago.

Once the proper adjustments are made is she going to all of the sudden dominate the competition? That’s not likely, but she’ll probably be able to shave some time off her current pace.

Gracie’s been out of competitive racing for six years. Give her some time. Who knows we might have a content shoot from the winner’s circle one day.