OnlyFans Couple, Who Doubled As Teachers, Fired After Students Discover Classroom Romp

Two more school teachers have been fired for trying to make ends meet with their OnlyFans side-hustle.

This time, though, the two teachers were not only married, but decided to have sex in the classroom of Thunderbolt Middle School – where wife Samantha Peer worked.

Don’t recognize that OnlyFans name? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! By day, Samantha is (was) an eighth-grade science teacher at Thunderbolt. By night, she goes by Khloe Karter.

Apparently, though, the alias wasn’t good enough to fool a bunch of teenagers. Shocker.

Mrs. Samantha’s students found her X-rated videos recently, started airdropping them around campus, and eventually exposed her as Khloe Karter.

The nail in the coffin was obviously the sex in the classroom, with the cherry on top being that it was with her husband – Nautilus Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Dillon Peer.

Peer (Karter) resigned on Halloween after being placed on paid administrative leave and Dillon was fired four days later.

Married OnlyFans teachers tried to have their cake and eat it too

Over the weekend, Karter (Peer) uploaded a G-rated confession video, explaining that her and Dillon were forced into the adult entertainment industry because of their low salaries.

“My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough,” she said.

The two lovers apparently whipped up the idea of joining OnlyFans last summer, and have been knockin’ boots for money ever since.

Everything was going to plan, too. The two even made their videos restricted in Arizona, where they live and teach, to cover their tracks.

“I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on OnlyFans so it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state,” Samantha continued.

Those dumb state borders!

Anyway, the kids found the videos because they’re all way smarter than us, obviously began sending them around, and the whole thing came crashing down.

Apparently, the school eventually told the parents about the videos in an email last week.

“It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD,” the email said, according to AZFamily.com.

“Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology.”

Yeah, goooooood luck with that.