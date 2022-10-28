UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Teamed Up With Fitness Model Lauren Drain For OnlyFans Content

Brittney Palmer isn’t the only recognizable UFC Octagon Girl. She’s also not the only one to be creating subscription-based content for her large following. Arianny Celeste, who made her UFC debut the year after Brittney’s 2005 debut, is still going strong in the octagon and has gotten in on the OnlyFans fad. With more than 3.2 Instagram followers, the move was a no-brainer. As was teaming up with fitness model Lauren Drain.

UFC Octagon Girl teamed up with fitness model Lauren Drain for OnlyFans content (Image Credit: Arianny Celeste/Instagram)

Arianny’s not just making any kind of content for the good folks behind the paywall. She’s putting in a lot of effort and recruiting some friends to help her out.

In a teaser on Instagram for her latest subscription-based content, she reveals that she’s teamed up with fitness model Lauren Drain. Both Arianny and her friend are wearing masks and extremely short skirts in the video.

They’re standing in what appears to be a dessert somewhere while holding hands. Lauren has her free hand making sure the clip remains safe for the gram by covering up her exposed breasts.

The teaser is fit for Halloween and captioned, “Mad max babyyy.” The caption also invites viewers to Arianny’s OnlyFans account.

Arianny Celeste And Lauren Drain Are A Content One-Two Punch

Go big or go home. Collaborating with other content creators who have large followings is the next logical step to the subscription-based hustle and it’s the definition of going big.

With more than 4 million followers and several years of influencing under her belt, Lauren definitely fits what you’re looking for in a collab partner. If the teaser is any indication the two make a suitable team.

You really can’t go wrong teaming up with Arianny. Everything she touches seems to turn to gold. She puts in the work necessary for sustained success and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.