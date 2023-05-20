Olivia Dunne Spotted With Rob Gronkowski At Sports Illustrated Party

Videos by OutKick

The Summer of Olivia Dunne is off to a hot start, and our newest Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is bringing in the big guns.

Dunne hung out with one Rob Gronkowski and his longtime girlfriend, SI swim star Camille Kostek, at SI’s swimsuit party earlier this week but she didn’t stop there.

Nope. The LSU gymnast also posed for a picture with the magazine’s newest — and oldest — model: Martha Stewart.

What a night!

Olivia Dunne, Rob Gronkowski team up at Sports Illustrated party

What a damn trio! Olivia Dunne, Rob Gronkowski AND Camille Kostek? A lot of star power for one room to handle.

Mix in a little Martha Stewart fresh off her half-naked SI cover and you have yourself an absolute who’s who of A-listers.

It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for Livvy, who nearly won a natty with LSU last month, hit up a Morgan Wallen concert a few weeks later down in Florida and then revealed that she was Sports Illustrated’s next swimsuit model.

Add in the fact that she’s been fending off menacing blows from rival Breckie Hill, who can’t seem to get Dunne out of her head, and Livvy’s had a full plate this spring.

But play time is over — and summer is here. It’s a brand new chapter in Olivia Dunne’s life, complete with celebrities like Rob Gronkowski and Martha Stewart.

Can’t wait to see where this ride takes us.