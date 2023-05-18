Olivia Dunne Drops New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne continues to hype up her appearance in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Hype has been off the charts for her SI Swimsuit spread ever since it was announced she would be appearing in the new issue.

While Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has done some very weird things in recent years, including featuring a biological male in the new issue, featuring Olivia Dunne is just good for business.

Olivia Dunne will be a big part of the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She’s one of the most famous women in America, and is hands down the most famous female college athlete in the country.

Not only is she the most famous female college athlete in the USA, there’s also no close second. The gap between Olivia Dunne and the rest of the country is comically large.

Now, she will show up and show out in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Judging from the latest preview she shared Wednesday, it’s going to be an impressive appearance.

The LSU gymnast shared a new look at herself rocking a swimsuit, and it immediately went viral with more than 400,000 likes in just a few hours.

Dunne continues to be a dominant force.

Again, there’s no question Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has done some weird things. Why has the publication included transgender models? Your guess is as good as mine. It doesn’t make much sense, but teaming up with Olivia Dunne was absolutely an easy decision.

She’s a rockstar online, and has more than 11.5 million followers between Instagram and TikTok. She doesn’t just move the needle.

Dunne is capable of breaking the speedometer.

Taking over Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is just her latest move, and there’s no doubt she’s going to absolutely crush it.