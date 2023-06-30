Olivia Dunne Sets Off Fourth Of July Fireworks With Behind-The-Scenes Sports Illustrated Beach Video

Videos by OutKick

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of a Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot? Of course you have! Thanks to Olivia Dunne, we now have our answer.

The LSU gymnast started the holiday weekend with a bang Friday afternoon, sharing a video from Sports Illustrated from last month’s beach shoot.

Time for all you aspiring photographers and/or models to take notes.

Olivia Dunne shows Sports Illustrated photoshoot

What a few weeks for Livvy. It’s her world right now, and we’re all just living in it.

Dunne set the world on fire last month when she revealed she was SI’s newest model, and then took a boat all the way to Italy for a quick vacation.

Livvy then stole the show in Omaha last week before taking a quick break to head to Nashville for Sunday’s NASCAR race.

Not to be outdone, she then returned to the College World Series just in time to see LSU win it all.

Dunne also found herself embroiled in controversy earlier this week when NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver — Chase Elliott — mysteriously deleted a tweet from Sunday’s race of him and Dunne.

Nothing like a little pre-Fourth of July drama, huh?

Looks like Olivia Dunne wasn’t phased by all the talk, though. She was back on Instagram Friday sending out Sports Illustrated heaters as we head into the big holiday weekend.

Happy birthday, America.