Olivia Dunne Claims Andrew Tate Slid Into Her DMs With Simple Request To Come To Europe

Andrew Tate apparently took his shot with Olivia Dunne, and it didn’t go well.

Tate is currently faces rape and sex trafficking charges in Romania, according to Fox News. He appeared out of nowhere on social media in 2022 and blew up seemingly overnight.

His rise is still very strange and a bit unexplainable. Now, the social media influencer faces serious criminal charges in Romania that could put him behind bars for a long time.

Well, before he found himself battling for his freedom in Romania, he tried to shoot his shot with the LSU star.

Andrew Tate allegedly slid into Olivia Dunne’s DMs.

Dunne revealed on the “Full Send Podcast” that Andrew Tate is the most famous person to ever slide into her DMs, and he had one simple request.

Tate wanted the star gymnast to come to Europe. That’s a similar request he’s allegedly made with other women.

Livvy Dunne exposes Andrew Tate 😂 pic.twitter.com/YfiHU0kPD8 — NELK BOYS (@nelkboys) June 30, 2023

Below is a TikTok featuring a screenshot of the alleged message from Tate to Olivia Dunne.

Dunne doesn’t seem impressed.

Well, Olivia Dunne doesn’t appear to have responded and when asked directly by the Nelk Boys if she’s a fan of Tate, she bluntly responded with, “No.”

That’s about as straightforward as it gets.

Sliding into DMs isn’t exactly a new thing. That’s been a thing ever since DMs have existed. It’s just the nature of the era we all currently live in.

However, you might want to be a shade selective when it comes to firing off at celebrities. If they don’t like you, they might end up on a super popular podcast flaming you.

Andrew Tate seems to just be stacking Ls these days. He’s facing major legal trouble in Europe and Olivia Dunne is out here talking about how slid into her DMs and how she doesn’t like him.

Not great for Andrew Tate. Not great at all.

Olivia Dunne doesn’t like Andrew Tate. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Lesson to all the guys out there: Don’t slide into Olivia Dunne’s DMs unless you’re okay with getting aired out because it might end up being all over the world.