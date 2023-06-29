Is Olivia Dunne Dating Chase Elliott? Deleted Tweet Raises Questions As Mystery Girlfriend Enters Mix

Videos by OutKick

We have an all hands on deck situation developing right now between Olivia Dunne and NASCAR star Chase Elliott.

I’m talking lowering (raising?) the DEFCON level, getting the brightest minds in the same room and workshopping this thing until we have an answer. Yes, it’s that pressing.

After days of dating rumors surrounding Dunne and Elliott — stemming from a couple juicy pics from Sunday’s race in Nashville — Chase has deleted a tweet.

And you know what they say in 2023? The worst thing you can do is delete a tweet. Never, ever go full delete tweet.

Did yall really make the poor kid delete this tweet? Why can't yall be normal on the internet for 5 damn seconds 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GDq5vgclQY — SteelHorseLive ⛧🏁 (@SteelHorseLive) June 26, 2023

NASCAR star Chase Elliott deletes Olivia Dunne tweet

It’s true. The rumors are true.

That above tweet from Chase Elliott, which went mega-viral for obvious reasons when he pushed send before Sunday’s race, has been deleted. Scrubbed. Erased from the internet.

Unfortunately, though, it’s impossible to erase something completely from the internet, which is why SteelHorseLive here connected the dots.

Now, what does it mean? Who the hell knows. Some woke websites are accusing us gossipers for forcing Chase Elliott to delete this tweet.

One such website even appears to take a shot at OutKick!

And it’s not just social media. Google the two names together and you have all kind of dating speculation articles at a variety of different websites, many of which, quite frankly, don’t give a rat’s rear end about NASCAR (or Chase Elliott) on any other day of the week.

One such line reads “Chase Elliott and Olivia Dunne are hot and heavy”. Really?

That’s from one of the wokes, and after some digging it appears to be talking about my weekly (award-winning) NASCAR column from Monday.

Obviously, I led with Chase Elliott and Olivia Dunne. Guess what, idiot? When NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver and the NCAA’s biggest star influencer get together for multiple pictures, it’s gonna be news. People are gonna talk about it.

What the hell do you want me to talk about after that race? Ross Chastain leading a billion laps and winning? OK. There. Talked about it. Next.

Is there a mystery girl pulling the strings?

Anyway, there are still a ton of social media posts with Elliott and Olivia Dunne up — including one from NASCAR — but the personal one from Chase is gone forever.

A couple avid Monday Morning Pit-Stop readers — you know, the column I do every week even though I don’t give a rat’s rear end about NASCAR — chimed in with this little nugget:

Interesting. Shannon here appears to be one step ahead of all of us and not only claims Chase Elliott is a taken man, but then doubles down on it. Fascinating.

Did this mystery girl feel the heat from Livvy and tell Chase to nix it? Certainly possible. I’ve seen it happen before. It’s a tale as old as time.

Bottom line? The post from Chase Elliott is gone, but the mystery surrounding Olivia Dunne has just begun.

Buckle the hell up.