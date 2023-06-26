Olivia Dunne Goes Full Pro-USA, Shows Support For The Troops In Patriotic Video

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne isn’t afraid to show support for the men in uniform.

The LSU star has been lighting up social media on a regular basis these days, and she found herself at the Ally 400 NASCAR race Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway.

While there, Dunne filmed a viral TikTok video with two members of the Army with a voiceover declaring her pronouns are “USA.”

Olivia Dunne combined with fast cars and patriotism seems like the most natural OutKick crossover in the history of the internet.

Olivia Dunne is on a roll.

While you can probably say a lot of different things about Olivia Dunne, the one thing you can’t say is that she doesn’t know how to crank out elite content.

Whatever she touches tends to go viral. Blowing up the internet and racking up likes and views is kind of her thing.

It’s what she does best, and she does it better than any other female college athlete in America. Hell, she might do it better than any college athlete period.

Olivia Dunne continues to pump out nonstop content on TikTok and Instagram. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Now, she found time to shoot a viral video with two members of the military at a NASCAR race. Again, this might be the most natural crossover event we’ve ever seen here at OutKick.

If you’re against the troops, Dunne or fast cars, then you’ve likely stumbled across the wrong website. If you’re done for all of those – as you should be – then welcome to the show.

Olivia Dunne goes viral at the Ally 400 NASCAR race Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne has been on one hell of a roll recently. Whether it’s attending the CWS, hitting up Italy, attending a NASCAR race and showing a little love for the troops or just going viral on Instagram, she does it all.

The content keeps rolling!