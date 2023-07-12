Olivia Dunne Rival Sydney Smith, World’s Most Flexible Gymnast, Introduces TikTok To Her Twin Mom

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Smith, Olivia Dunne’s fiercest competitor and the NCAA’s Most Flexible Gymnast, has once again turned TikTok on its head.

And she brought in the big guns to do it.

The Southern Connecticut State star introduced her mom to the world late Tuesday, captioning the viral TikTok post “My Twim” before hitting send and watching the world burn.

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Sydney Smith continues pursuit of Olivia Dunne

As Joe Kinsey often says — some people just get how to do social media and others aren’t cut out for it.

Since bursting onto the scene last spring, Sydney Smith has proven she’s more than ready to challenge Olivia Dunne for the college gymnast throne.

Her social media following has exploded since OutKick first identified her back on St. Patrick’s Day, and things haven’t slowed down this summer.

Our girl has hit the pool, the lake, celebrated her pronouns on the Fourth of July while also staying committed to her craft in the gym. She’s sent out heater after heater on both TikTok and Instagram, with a separate post from Tuesday garnering over 3 million views in less than 24 hours.

Not bad for an “up-and-comer.”

Olivia Dunne is still the gold standard of the college athlete influencer world — you don’t become a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model by accident, you know — but Sydney Smith is firmly cemented herself as the No. 2 with the race tightening by the day.

Buckle up. Sydney Smith and her mom are coming.