Gymnast Sydney Smith Continues Flexibility War With Olivia Dunne

We have an absolute dogfight on our hands in the college gymnast world between Olivia Dunne and Sydney Smith.

Who says the summer is slow?!

Smith, the Southern Connecticut State gymnast, has been coming for months now — one viral TikTok video at a time. Dunne, meanwhile, is the gold standard of college athletes and has been for years.

Something is bound to give, and it appears we’re coming to a head.

Both released matching pronoun videos to honor the USA this week, while Dunne finally got back to the gym just days after Smith went mega-viral on her own beam.

Check and mate.

Sydney Smith coming for Olivia Dunne in gymnast war

Like I said, it’s a dog fight. We are in the dog days of summer, after all.

Smith has been a thorn in Livvy’s side for months now, and it appears she’s made some serious gains. See that above video from Smith’s gym? It’s been viewed nearly 7 million times, making it one of her most-viewed ever.

She’s also seen her following explode since around mid-March. I’m sure the fact that OutKick and Nightcaps first identified her back then had nothing to do with it.

Anyway, Smith has gone viral several times in the months since for her insane range of motion. OutKick responded accordingly, dubbing her the Most Flexible Gymnast in College Athletics.

I’m guessing nobody is gonna argue with me on that one after seeing the above video.

Olivia Dunne, meanwhile, has been fending off attacks from Sydney Smith and everyone else for years now. There’s Breckie Hill, who we can all agree is the worst. She’s not a threat.

But Smith, here, seems to be a formidable competitor. Buckle up for the fall — it’s right around the corner and this race is tight.