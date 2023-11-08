Olivia Dunne Rival Sydney Smith Hints At Dating Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Videos by OutKick

Southern Connecticut gymnast Sydney Smith — the chief rival of Olivia Dunne on and off the mat — is taking her talents to Boulder, Colorado.

If anyone can save the Buffaloes as they look to become bowl eligible — and trust me, the NCAA will make sure they somehow get a bid — it’s Sydney Smith. The junior gymnast has been on an absolute heater this calendar year, and it looks like she’s about to finish with a bang.

Smith, the anti-Olivia Dunne in pretty much every way imaginable on social media, was spotted with a Shedeur Sanders jersey on earlier this week and then let the fine people of the internet know she was headed to Colorado this weekend.

We comin’!

Sydney Smith sees Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes and raises a them Shedeur Sanders

What a development in the culture department. What a development for college football in general.

Forget Michigan, Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions. Old news. Throw ’em in the B-block on tonight’s SportsCenter.

Sydney Smith saw Olivia Dunne with Paul Skenes and decided to counter by taking a run at Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

You want the spotlight back? Head west to Boulder and link up with the Deion Sanders empire. Nobody grabs eyeballs like the Sanders family, evidenced by the fact that Colorado still pulls in major ratings despite winning just once since the 3-0 start.

The Buffs, by the way, host Arizona on Saturday. This is essentially a must-win game for them if they want any shot at getting into a bowl game, because they finish with Washington State and Utah.

The Wildcats ain’t slouches, either. They’re ranked 23rd in the country right now. Who knew? Not me. Good for them.

Anyway, big game for Colorado, and that means all hands on deck. Olivia Dunne rival Sydney Smith is on the way and ready for battle. Is she dating Shedeur Sanders? Can’t wait to find out.

