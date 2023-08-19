Olivia Dunne Rival Sydney Smith, The NCAA’s Most Flexible Gymnast, Works The Runway As A Model

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Smith saw the Olivia Dunne dating news and decided it was time to kick it up a notch. Naturally.

So, the Southern Connecticut State star declared to the world that gymnasts can be models, too, and proved it by walking the makeshift runway in a viral TikTok heater.

What a game of chess we have developing between Dunne and Smith. It’s quickly becoming the modern day Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. Larry vs. Magic. Michael vs. Isiah. Jeff vs. Dale.

That last one’s a NASCAR reference for those of you youngins out there.

@sydneyshmity Gymnasts could def be models if we weren’t so short ♬ оригинальный звук – 🎧

Sydney Smith continues to poke the Olivia Dunne bear

Oh, Olivia Dunne wants to steal headlines by confirming she’s dating Paul Skenes? Fine. No biggie.

Sydney Smith here is gonna respond by throwing on a bikini and walking the runway. Check and mate.

That above video is nearing half-a-million views in less than 24 hours, and I have a feeling we’re just getting started.

What a rivalry we have brewing. It all started earlier this year when Smith burst onto the college gymnast scene with a bang and it’s been building ever since.

She’s also not scared to poke the bear, taking multiple shots at Livvy over the past few months. Hell, she accused her of stealing her content just a few weeks ago.

Olivia Dunne, meanwhile, hasn’t flinched.

Instead, she’s kept her head down and continued to grind. When she’s not busy posing for her new gig as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, she can be found watching new boyfriend Paul Skenes — the No. 1 overall pick last month — pitch for the Pirates down in Florida.

That’s how you tune out the noise, boys and girls.