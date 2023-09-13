Olivia Dunne Rival Sydney Smith Has Been Putting On A Flexibility Clinic At Southern Connecticut State

Videos by OutKick

Southern Connecticut State gymnast Sydney Smith, the chief rival to Olivia Dunne, has been putting on a flexibility clinic from her school’s gym.

The junior has been somewhat quiet on social media ever since classes began last month, but she’s more than made up for it this week. In fact, the NCAAs Most Flexible Gymnast — as named by OutKick, of course — checked in twice over the past two days to remind everyone she’s still here.

Sydney Smith reminds Olivia Dunne she’s still here

Goodness gracious. That hurts me just looking at it. I reckon that’s why I was a D3 athlete and Sydney Smith here is an absolute star.

Different worlds.

Smith has been on the move for the better part of a year now, rising slowly through the ranks in her pursuit of Olivia Dunne. The fellow gymnast burst onto the scene in March, and her social media following has exploded in the months since.

The junior recently eclipsed the 2 million mark on TikTok, while she’s holding steady at around 415k on Instagram. Are they Olivia Dunne numbers? No. Not yet.

But, as Deion Sanders won’t stop telling us, she’s coming. And while Smith isn’t alone — Brylie St. Clair and Andreea Dragoi come to mind right off the bat — she does a bit of advantage over those two given the fact that she’s a gymnast, just like Livvy.

Smith has also taken a couple shots at Dunne over the past few months, including calling the LSU gymnast out for stealing her content in July.

She’s also teamed up with Dunne’s other rival — the intolerable Breckie Hill — but I don’t feel like grouping those two together. Yuck. Stay away, Sydney, I’m begging you.

Anyway, Smith is coming for Olivia Dunne and she has an entire year left to catch her. Buckle up.